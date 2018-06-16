VIDEOS

Video: Slopestyle Highlights Crankworx Innsbruck 2018

Jun 16, 2018
by Pinkbike Originals  

With Rogatkin, Rheeder, Jones, and Nyquist all putting down stoming runs - who would take the top prize? Enjoy the full Highlights.


  • + 1
 "I just want to do my run - I'm not trying to win" sounds like Brett was on the phone with his sports psychologist Wink good cognitive strategy.
  • + 3
 where's Semenuk!?!?
  • + 3
 You've got to be fucking kidding me...
  • + 1
 SOMEONE GOT ROBBED!!

