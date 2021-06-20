Pinkbike.com
Video: Slopestyle Highlights from Crankworx Innsbruck 2021
Jun 20, 2021
Pinkbike Originals
There was no shortage of action from the first major slopestyle competition in many months at Crankworx Innsbruck 2021. Relive all the action from our team on the ground.
Racing and Events
Videos
Crankworx
Pinkbike Originals
Crankworx Innsbruck 2021
Slopestyle
3
0
dirtlove95
(22 mins ago)
Should be more points for trick veriaty. I know Tailwhips and Barspins are hard but it's boring to watch it in every trick, on every jump by every rider. Just my thoughts.
[Reply]
2
0
diarrhea-geyser
(52 mins ago)
Mind blown, pants also a little blown.
[Reply]
