Video: Slopestyle Highlights from Crankworx Innsbruck 2021

Jun 20, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


There was no shortage of action from the first major slopestyle competition in many months at Crankworx Innsbruck 2021. Relive all the action from our team on the ground.





Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Crankworx Pinkbike Originals Crankworx Innsbruck 2021 Slopestyle


Must Read This Week
Spotted: SRAM is Testing Something (But It's Probably Not a Dual Caliper Brake)
85060 views
Video: Race Face Presents 'Huck Naked' to Celebrate World Naked Bike Ride
64687 views
Spotted: Intense Tracer 279 Prototype Carbon Enduro Bike
52382 views
Intense Announces '951 Series' Aimed at New Mountain Bikers
47218 views
Bike Check: Nino Schurter's New Scott Spark RC
45824 views
Gee Atherton Airlifted to Hospital After a Crash While Filming
44857 views
Review: The Geometron G1 is Designed to Be Future-Proof & Adapatable
43153 views
Cannondale Launches a 26" Dirt Jump Bike called Dave
39807 views

2 Comments

  • 3 0
 Should be more points for trick veriaty. I know Tailwhips and Barspins are hard but it's boring to watch it in every trick, on every jump by every rider. Just my thoughts.
  • 2 0
 Mind blown, pants also a little blown.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008304
Mobile Version of Website