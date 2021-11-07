TV
Video: Slopestyle Highlights from Crankworx Rotorua 2021
Nov 7, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
Check out all the best action from the Crankworx Rotorua Maxxis Slopestyle In Memory Of McGazza practice and finals.
Posted In:
Videos
Crankworx
Pinkbike Originals
Crankworx Rotorua 2021
Score
Time
3
0
wheelsmith
(1 hours ago)
Watching this pure art makes me think if I didn't even know who won I'd still be happy they are all winners. It's almost more enjoyable than the "controversial" competition part of it.
