Video: Smashing BC's Silver Star Bike Park in the Dust

Steve smashing through Dags Downhill in the SilverStar Bike Park from top to bottom. Produced by Jackson ParkerLast month Silver Star hosted a Canada Cup on Dags Downhill. Steven, being on his home mountain was fired up and looking on pace all weekend. He was looking good for his whole run until a little too much speed on the last jump sent him over the bars and gave him a fairly decent head injury. He's gotten back on his bike and the both of us thought that we should prove that he knows how to destroy this trail!Steve looking a little dirty and confused after his crash.This past season, Steve has been coaching the next generation of rippers and working up on the mountain, life doesn't get too much better than that!