Video: Smashing Loamy Corners with Sam Cofano
Mar 31, 2024
by
Burgtec Limited
1 Comments
Cannondale and 50to01 rider, Sam Cofano and Burgtec, have been stewing a project over the last 6 months to showcase Sam's fast and hard hitting riding style on some of the best riding the UK has to offer.
Videos
Sam Cofano
Author Info:
burgtec-limited
Member since Apr 10, 2014
22 articles
radingtonbear
(43 mins ago)
Such turns, many rad.
[Reply]
