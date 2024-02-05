Video: Smashing Queenstown MTB Trails with David McMillan, Sam Gale & Finn Hawkesby-Browne

Feb 5, 2024
by liamlace  


Three of New Zealand's best gravity riders take to the Queenstown mountain bike trails.

Film/Edit: Tom Booker - @highlowcorp
Music: Marsha - Wide Eyed & Dumb, Iris. @marshaband

1 Comment
  • 2 0
 .........sick







