Video: Smashing Queenstown MTB Trails with David McMillan, Sam Gale & Finn Hawkesby-Browne
Feb 5, 2024
by
liamlace
Three of New Zealand's best gravity riders take to the Queenstown mountain bike trails.
Film/Edit: Tom Booker - @highlowcorp
Music: Marsha - Wide Eyed & Dumb, Iris. @marshaband
Videos
Specialized
David Mcmillan
Sam Gale
liamlace
Member since Dec 24, 2018
1 articles
threesixtykickflip
(54 mins ago)
.........sick
