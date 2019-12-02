Video: Smashing Turns in Verbier with Loris Michellod

Dec 1, 2019
by Steffen Martin  
Loris Michellod - Demon Speeding

by Martin-Turner
Views: 302    Faves: 3    Comments: 0


Loris Michellod rider for the JC Racing Verbier team at the World Cups. Loris recently left for New Zealand for 6 months (3 days after shooting this video) to prepare for his 2020 season.

By Kifcat


Video credit : Kifcat
https://www.jcracing.ch

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


Must Read This Week
Impossible Quiz: Can You Guess These Weird & Wonderful Bikes From Their Silhouettes?
200908 views
Video: Nino Schurter VS Mike Levy - Humbled
53143 views
Quiver: The Many Bikes of Bernard Kerr
48978 views
Review: OneUp's EDC Stem & a New Way to Tighten Your Headset
48538 views
Review: Maxxis' New Dissector Isn't Just a Dry Conditions Tire
44851 views
Opinion: What Would You Pay to Keep Air Inside Your Tires?
44488 views
First Look: Sprindex's Adjustable-Rate Coil Spring
38460 views
Tool Box Check: Grant Sides - Trek Factory Racing
35658 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.014712
Mobile Version of Website