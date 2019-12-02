Pinkbike.com
Video: Smashing Turns in Verbier with Loris Michellod
Dec 1, 2019
by
Steffen Martin
Loris Michellod - Demon Speeding
by
Martin-Turner
Loris Michellod rider for the JC Racing Verbier team at the World Cups. Loris recently left for New Zealand for 6 months (3 days after shooting this video) to prepare for his 2020 season.
Video credit : Kifcat
https://www.jcracing.ch
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
