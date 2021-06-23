Video: Smooth & Stylish at La Poma Dirt Jump Park in 'Just Add Dirt'

Jun 23, 2021
by Kona Bikes  
Just Add Dirt

by konaworld
Views: 185    Faves: 1    Comments: 2


Kona Gravity Team Rider Carlos Langelaan loves riding bikes. He’s equally comfortable racing his Operator down a World Cup DH track as he is shredding an Enduro World Series event, but he’s most at home when it comes to getting stylish in the air. He’s spent the last few years digging at Spain’s infamous La Poma Dirt Jump park—and it shows. Just Add Dirt and a steel Shonky and Carlos is at home. Together with Bicycle Nightmare’s Héctor Saura, Carlos was able to show us just how smooth he can be aboard his Shonky.

“It was a great time filming this video. This place is really close to my home but I’ve never gotten to ride it before. We rebuilt this set of jumps in a few weeks and got to ride it a few times before filming. It was a few stressful days because I was dealing with a small injury in my hand but really happy how it turned out. Huge thanks to the locals for letting us use this spot.” - Carlos Langelaan

"I’VE BEEN RIDING THE SHONKY FOR MORE THAN TWO YEARS NOW AND IT’S A PLEASURE TO HIT TRAIL LINES WITH THIS BIKE. NOTHING BUT GOOD TIMES GETTING SIDEWAYS WITH THE SHONKY, I LOVE HOW STABLE IT IS AS WELL AS EASY TO MOVE." - CARLOS LANGELAAN

Shonky

Whether you’re a seasoned dirt jumper or just learning to cruise your neighborhood pumptrack, the Shonky is the perfect weapon of choice for the jibby side of biking. A Cromoly butted frame holds a 100mm tapered fork that gives you just enough suspension to save your wrists. Fast-rolling tires ensure you whip around corners at top speed. The Shonky is a party waiting to happen.

