Video: Smooth & Stylish on Bellingham Dirt Jumps

Welcome to the Shire. Nestled in the hills of Bellingham, WA. It is the most unassuming place. It’s inhabitants live day in and day out as if each day were a repeat of the last. For its inhabitants do not seek thrills or escape from daily life, as it is not the way the inhabitants of the Shire behave. But today you’ll meet two inhabitants, Ian and Scotty, who are about to go on an adventure, for the likes of which the Shire has yet to see.
Riders: Ian Carpenter / Scotty Scamehorn
Video: Skye Schillhammer
Photos: Oliver Parish
Huge thanks to all the people who have spent years making this place possible!
MENTIONS: @TransitionBikeCompany
11 Comments
Post a Comment