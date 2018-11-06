Video: Smooth & Stylish on Bellingham Dirt Jumps

Welcome to the Shire. Nestled in the hills of Bellingham, WA. It is the most unassuming place. It’s inhabitants live day in and day out as if each day were a repeat of the last. For its inhabitants do not seek thrills or escape from daily life, as it is not the way the inhabitants of the Shire behave. But today you’ll meet two inhabitants, Ian and Scotty, who are about to go on an adventure, for the likes of which the Shire has yet to see.Riders: Ian Carpenter / Scotty ScamehornVideo: Skye SchillhammerPhotos: Oliver ParishHuge thanks to all the people who have spent years making this place possible!