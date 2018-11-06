VIDEOS

Video: Smooth & Stylish on Bellingham Dirt Jumps

Nov 6, 2018
by Transition Bikes  
the Shire

by TransitionBikeCompany
Welcome to the Shire. Nestled in the hills of Bellingham, WA. It is the most unassuming place. It’s inhabitants live day in and day out as if each day were a repeat of the last. For its inhabitants do not seek thrills or escape from daily life, as it is not the way the inhabitants of the Shire behave. But today you’ll meet two inhabitants, Ian and Scotty, who are about to go on an adventure, for the likes of which the Shire has yet to see.

Photos for the Shire video with Scotty and Ian. photo by Oliver Parish oliverparish159
Riders: Ian Carpenter / Scotty Scamehorn
Video: Skye Schillhammer
Photos: Oliver Parish

Huge thanks to all the people who have spent years making this place possible!

  • + 10
 Now that's a Primo track!!
  • + 3
 _____ yes, I agree. It's great to hear some ______ hiphop! Really gets me _____ stoked to ride my ______ bike, know'm sayin?
  • + 2
 I'm conflicted. Was really excited for 'Above the Clouds'... wasn't disappointed with the change to 'Work', but edited version was no bueno. C'mon Transition, we can handle a few bad words.
  • + 3
 @dkidd: ____ that was clever
  • + 3
 so sick! I can't imagine the amount of dirt you guys had to truck in for that.
  • + 3
 No dirt was brought in!
  • + 1
 @scottscamehorn: holy shit...lol. How is that even possible. Good work boys.
  • + 2
 TIL you can dirtjump w/o skinny jeans.
  • + 1
 Just what I needed this morning Wicked spot, style and cinematography!
  • + 1
 Indeed sick...Best Transition ad you could ever come up with!
  • + 1
 Beauty!

