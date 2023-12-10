Video: Smooth Bike Park Style in the Czech Republic & Poland

We are excited to share this amazing project by polish Rider Kacper Mietka
filmed together with his brother Filip Mietka
and MXM Media
.
Words by Kacper Mietka about this project:
Since a few years, in addition to riding bikes, I have become interested in photography and filmmaking. It was natural for me that if you want to do something well, you must devote a lot of time to it. The time on the bike became less because I devoted practically all my time to working on film sets, learning, and creating films.
After 3 years, I decided to get back on the bike, without the pressure of doing the best tricks, bigger jumps or being an MTB Pro. I wanted to get back to what gave me the most fun, which was always stylish, clean riding, lots of whips and steez.
It was natural for me to ask my brother for help when we planned to create a new video, because we shot a lot together in the past and he's also a professional filmmaker.
The MTB edit shows our three biggest passions: biking, filmmaking, and cars. The film title refers to a common return to filming after the break.
The video was recorded in two Czech Republic Bike Parks: Dolni Morava, Koprvna and the Polish Bike Park Kasina, and also a local spot in Warsaw.
As a bike to ride I choose the PROPAIN Spindrift
. It’s a bike that suits my riding style perfectly.