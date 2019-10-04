Video: Smooth Dirt Jumping in Coastal BC with Paul Genovese & the Chromag Crew

Jake Fox warming up his Monk.

Marcel Hunt style.

In June, the Chromag crew was invited down to the Fraser Valley for a jam session at one of the smoothest dirt jumps zones in coastal BC. Over the past few years, builders Shane Smith, Cody Vanderhoek, Coling Vanderhoek, and Sam Hien have been sculpting these little known trails.Riders Jake Fox, Marcel Hunt, The Wild Duece - Dawson Aman, and Paul Genovese made the trip down. After an hour or so of trail maintenance and a few warm up laps, the session was on. Laughs were had, tricks were thrown, and tires were blown. Big thanks to the Chartwell crew for having us.Video by Max Barron elvtdminds.comRiders: Jake Fox, Marcel Hunt, The Wild Duece - Dawson Aman, and Paul GenovesePhotos: Kaz Yamamura