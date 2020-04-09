Video: Smooth Style in 'Glow in the Dark' Featuring William Robert

For me it was important to do this video, because I have worked super hard to build a spot like this close to my home. I worked every day for 3 months in the woods, more than 10 days with an excavator, and had a lot of help from friends to build the spot. But I’m super happy about the result and can’t thank the mayor of my hometown enough for giving me the chance to build this. I think it’s a dream for everyone to build their own riding spot and I got to bring mine to reality. — William Robert