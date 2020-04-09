Video: Smooth Style in 'Glow in the Dark' Featuring William Robert

Apr 9, 2020
by Norco Bicycles  


The newest addition to the Norco team, freerider William Robert, spent 3 months creating his ultimate riding spot near his home just outside Paris, France. He managed to complete the work and put together this rippin’ edit in the nick of time before the country went on lockdown.


The light was dim, and the weather wasn’t always cooperative over the four-day shoot, but he aligned the stars to create “Glow in the Dark” to brighten all of our days.




Photo by Gregory Roux


bigquotesFor me it was important to do this video, because I have worked super hard to build a spot like this close to my home. I worked every day for 3 months in the woods, more than 10 days with an excavator, and had a lot of help from friends to build the spot. But I’m super happy about the result and can’t thank the mayor of my hometown enough for giving me the chance to build this. I think it’s a dream for everyone to build their own riding spot and I got to bring mine to reality.William Robert




Photo by Fabian Moriset
Photo by Gregory Roux



Director: Alan Perreard
Cinematography: Alan Perreard and Gregory Roux
Cable Cam: The Quietly Prod.
Photography: Gregory Roux and Fabien Moriset

Posted In:
Videos Norco William Robert


