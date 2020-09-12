Video: Smooth Style of a Privateer EWS Racer from France

Ride back to Nxvember is my first collaboration with filmmaker Clément Fromont, the film was shot at the end of quarantine in Aix-les-Bains (France). This year, due to the cancellation of most of the enduro races, I was able to take time to shoot a video project.Last weekend, I was still able to compete in Zermatt as a privateer, where I ended up at the 16th place, my best ranking in an Enduro World Series yet.Getting out of quarantine, this video project was the perfect occasion for me to get back on my local trails and have some fun on my bike. That's the main idea we wanted to capture through our film and we hope that you will enjoy it!