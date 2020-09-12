Video: Smooth Style of a Privateer EWS Racer from France

Sep 12, 2020
by Guillaume Larbeyou  


Ride back to Nxvember is my first collaboration with filmmaker Clément Fromont, the film was shot at the end of quarantine in Aix-les-Bains (France). This year, due to the cancellation of most of the enduro races, I was able to take time to shoot a video project.




Last weekend, I was still able to compete in Zermatt as a privateer, where I ended up at the 16th place, my best ranking in an Enduro World Series yet.


Credit Alexis Bouery


Getting out of quarantine, this video project was the perfect occasion for me to get back on my local trails and have some fun on my bike. That's the main idea we wanted to capture through our film and we hope that you will enjoy it!







Posted In:
Videos


Must Read This Week
Why Do Luxury Brands Keep Producing Crappy Mountain Bikes?
57289 views
First Ride: Privateer's New 141 Trail Bike - Across The Pond Beaver
56532 views
First Ride: 2021 Rocky Mountain Altitude - More Travel, More Options
56212 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win an Industry Nine Hydra Mountain Hubset
36737 views
Video: Trying to Seat a MTB Tire with an Explosion
35109 views
Five Ten Releases Trailcross XT Flat Pedal Shoes - Across the Pond Beaver
34138 views
Bike Check: Flowrider Racing's Shaun Palmer Inspired Revel Rascal LT
30516 views
Bike Check: Chris Mandell's SID Man Edition Specialized Epic EVO
30322 views

1 Comment

  • 2 0
 France is a fuckin sick place

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007666
Mobile Version of Website