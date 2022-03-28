Video: Smooth Style on a Winter Escape to La Fenasosa, Spain

Fulltime living and travelling in a campervan is the best possible life for me, but after few tough, cold winters spent in Austrian Alps, I decided that, I needed to move to a warm climate country for this winter and Spain is perfect for that, with all its bike riding possibilities. I saw some videos from the La Fenaososa Bikepark, and I instantly fell in love with the place and decided that I need to spend some time there.
With the help from my friend Bienvenido Aguado, I got in touch with the locals and they let me live there and ride with them, in exchange for help with some trailwork. I was super stoked about that and couldn't wait to be there.
When the cold weather started in Slovakia, I went on the road and stopped in Barcelona for a few weeks in La Poma Bikepark. After New year, I finally arrived to La Fenasosa and I was amazed by everything! The size of the property is insane, and the castle transformed into a bikepark-center and accomodation is so cool. But the real excitement started, when we were driving by a huge Foxy line, on the old army pickups, for the first time and I saw those big piles of dirt, that I was dreaming about all the time.
The trails that Nico created are on another level, than any other trail that I have ever ridden, and I am happy that I could help the boys maintain them, so they are ready all the time for other people to ride.
I felt super good on my bike, hiting Supercross jumpline everyday, so I decided that I would love to film a short video, and there is no one better for that than my friends from „Bikes on film“ crew, with all their experience and projects behind them. I got in touch with them and they were super excited about the project and also about a riding trip for them, so they hopped in a car in Czech Republic, and visited me in Fenasosa for more than a week. We did many days of sunrise and sunset shootings, and I am really happy with the clips and photos that we got. Living slow and riding fast, that's how I would describe the life at Fenasosa and that is also the vibe of the video for me!
To sum up with, I would love to give huge thanks to Alex, Evelio, Maxime, David and the whole La Fenasosa crew for letting me live with them and helping us with the shooting and providing the shuttle car for us, and to the Bikes on film boys, for giving their time and energy for this project! I love La Fenasosa and I will surely be back!
