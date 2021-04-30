Video: Smooth Style on the Dirt Jumper

Maxime Peythieu, a mountain bike rider from the French Alps, and brand ambassador for Santa Cruz Bicycles, is an all-bike player. He decides to show us all he does on a bike, from dirt jump to freeride, throughout few video edits throughout the year.Here is the first episode, where he plays with his Jackal. Discipline by which he started riding a bicycle at 12 years old."For the first video, I wanted to show my skills on a freestyle bike. Far from an edit with many world's firsts, I just wanted to do something simple and stylish, like what I love to do when I’m on my bike, riding with my friends. Trying to add some original moves we didn’t see anywhere, like the 36 no-foot cancan or the backflip fackie. Recorded on the local spot, the 218".Video and edit : Will CamusFPV records : Steph GuinsPhotos : Max Rambaud