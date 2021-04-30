Video: Smooth Style on the Dirt Jumper

Apr 30, 2021
by Peythieu maxime  


Maxime Peythieu, a mountain bike rider from the French Alps, and brand ambassador for Santa Cruz Bicycles, is an all-bike player. He decides to show us all he does on a bike, from dirt jump to freeride, throughout few video edits throughout the year.

Photo by Maxime Rambaud

Here is the first episode, where he plays with his Jackal. Discipline by which he started riding a bicycle at 12 years old.

Photo by Maxime Rambaud
photo by Maxime Rambaud

"For the first video, I wanted to show my skills on a freestyle bike. Far from an edit with many world's firsts, I just wanted to do something simple and stylish, like what I love to do when I’m on my bike, riding with my friends. Trying to add some original moves we didn’t see anywhere, like the 36 no-foot cancan or the backflip fackie. Recorded on the local spot, the 218".

Photo by Maxime Rambaud

Video and edit : Will Camus
FPV records : Steph Guins
Photos : Max Rambaud

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


