Video: Ella Shreds in 'Ella Shreds'

All smiles for Ella on this warm fall day.

Every Vermont rider needs their own personal leaf blower.

Walking through what seemed like an empty forest, turns out to have a huge network of trails if you know the right places to clear.

Out of the trees and blasting the motorway.

Focus check.

Ella hadn't previously hit this jump until the day we filmed. Her fiance Alex pulled her in for first go.

Decomposing leaves hide the perfectly tacky dirt.

One of the bigger moves from the video, the rock wedge take off is behind that big boulder and goes into the hipped landing.

All focus through the rocks.

7 years. That's how long Ella has been riding a mountain bike. You'd never guess after watching her smooth style in the air and confidence on the ground. She picked up her first mountain bike at age 24 and hasn't looked back. Leaving a corporate sales job in California, Ella moved to Vermont to get out of the rat race and join her fiancé Alex McAndrew in East Burke. She jumped into DH racing and quickly found herself competing as an Elite making her first pass at World Cup racing this summer. We had a chance to catch up with Ella this fall in the Northeast Kingdom, a little slice of old school Vermont that has a booming mountain bike scene. She took us out to Victory, a zone built by the legendary IdeRide trail crew, that has a great mix of natural terrain and well built features.Ella is also a mentor to a number of local young rippers, which makes sense when you get to meet her. All smiles and laughs."I think Ella thrives on being a little bit scared, the more commitment a steep section, drop, or jump requires the more focused she gets. We don't actually get to ride that much together, and every time we do, her improvement, pace and style leaves me wildly impressed"-AlexElla was headed in for surgery to repair a dislocating shoulder just 3 short days after we filmed this.Heal up Ella and we look forward to riding with you again!Video: Skye SchillhammerPhotos: Oliver Parish