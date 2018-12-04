VIDEOS

Video: Ella Shreds in 'Ella Shreds'

Dec 4, 2018
by Transition Bikes  
Ella Shreds

by TransitionBikeCompany
Views: 842    Faves: 4    Comments: 0



7 years. That's how long Ella has been riding a mountain bike. You'd never guess after watching her smooth style in the air and confidence on the ground. She picked up her first mountain bike at age 24 and hasn't looked back. Leaving a corporate sales job in California, Ella moved to Vermont to get out of the rat race and join her fiancé Alex McAndrew in East Burke. She jumped into DH racing and quickly found herself competing as an Elite making her first pass at World Cup racing this summer. We had a chance to catch up with Ella this fall in the Northeast Kingdom, a little slice of old school Vermont that has a booming mountain bike scene. She took us out to Victory, a zone built by the legendary IdeRide trail crew, that has a great mix of natural terrain and well built features.


Photos for Ella Shreds video. All photos by Oliver Parish
All smiles for Ella on this warm fall day.

Photos for Ella Shreds video. All photos by Oliver Parish
Every Vermont rider needs their own personal leaf blower.

Photos for Ella Shreds video. All photos by Oliver Parish
Carving.

To go along with Ella Shreds video Photo Oliver Parish
Walking through what seemed like an empty forest, turns out to have a huge network of trails if you know the right places to clear.

Photos for Ella Shreds video. All photos by Oliver Parish
Out of the trees and blasting the motorway.

Photos for Ella Shreds video. All photos by Oliver Parish

Ella is also a mentor to a number of local young rippers, which makes sense when you get to meet her. All smiles and laughs.

Photos for Ella Shreds video. All photos by Oliver Parish
Focus check.

Photos for Ella Shreds video. All photos by Oliver Parish
Ella hadn't previously hit this jump until the day we filmed. Her fiance Alex pulled her in for first go.

"I think Ella thrives on being a little bit scared, the more commitment a steep section, drop, or jump requires the more focused she gets. We don't actually get to ride that much together, and every time we do, her improvement, pace and style leaves me wildly impressed"-Alex

Photos for Ella Shreds video. All photos by Oliver Parish

Photos for Ella Shreds video. All photos by Oliver Parish
Decomposing leaves hide the perfectly tacky dirt.

Photos for Ella Shreds video. All photos by Oliver Parish
One of the bigger moves from the video, the rock wedge take off is behind that big boulder and goes into the hipped landing.

Photos for Ella Shreds video. All photos by Oliver Parish
All focus through the rocks.

Photos for Ella Shreds video. All photos by Oliver Parish

Ella was headed in for surgery to repair a dislocating shoulder just 3 short days after we filmed this.

Heal up Ella and we look forward to riding with you again!

Video: Skye Schillhammer
Photos: Oliver Parish

Must Read This Week
Field Test: Santa Cruz Bronson
73968 views
The 2018 Pinkbike Festive Gift Guide
70598 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk's 'AIM'
64952 views
Update: Hans Rey Hit By Another Break In, More Bikes Stolen
63924 views
Video: Introducing The 2018 Pinkbike Field Test
57555 views
First Ride: 2019 Canyon Neuron
55129 views
Guillaume Bout's Bonkers Concept Bikes
52494 views
Tested: 5 Ways to Hold a Tube on Your Frame
47883 views

10 Comments

  • + 6
 Wow, she's a Ella of a rider! Impressed!
  • + 3
 ELLA and ALEX are some of the most down to earth people you'll ever meet! #couplegoals
  • + 1
 Jealous of those trails :-) Good luck for next season Ella!
PS: Thank you PB, finally, not a click-bait title. Got exactly what I expected :-)
  • + 2
 Sick riding, sick trails. Makes me want to go ride!
  • + 1
 I’d love to make jumps that big look that easy someday... sick riding, beautiful trails, fun edit.
  • + 2
 Ladys that ride sick "leaf blown " trails this is rad.
  • + 3
 q.e.d.
  • + 1
 So awesome, heal up Ella! Smile
  • + 1
 Well that was awesome.
  • + 1
 ELLA SHREDS!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.044854
Mobile Version of Website