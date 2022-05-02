Video: Snowmass Bike Park with Braydon Bringhurst & Christina Chappetta - First Impressions

The view from atop Elk Camp Chair is something special.

First Impressions: Snowmass Bike Park

Riders: Christina Chappetta & Braydon Bringhurst // Video: Christina Chappetta, Whit Boucher & Steve Karczewski // Photography: Brooks Curran

Aspen... where the beer flows like... perfectly built singletrack ribbons of dirt.

All trails off the top of the Elk Camp Chairlift start at Vapor. It's a perfect warm up to get the blood flowing and start clocking those air miles.

No shortage of insane, but distracting, views on the fast and flowy singletrack.

Bit uncommon to see Braydon with both wheels on the ground.

Dust Bunny, providing the blue tech fun, and perfect light.

Wildflowers and Maple groves... you almost forget you're in a bike park.

Valhalla, need we say more.

Tons of options for a quick snack or full course lunch to get you fuelled up and back on the trails in no time.

The Valhalla jump trail feels a bit like a speedwarp through the Aspen trees, and we loved it.

Turn n Berm.

Bit of the smoother singletrack to mix it up and give the hands a quick rest before dropping into the lower mountain gnar.

Keepin it tight, but loose, on Battle Axe.

Plenty of literal pieces of art to ride on or over for the freeride lovers at Snowmass Bike Park. Gonzo trail (left) and Valhalla trail (right).

Until next time Colorado.