Video: Snowshoe Delivers Surprises | Inside the Tape with Ben Cathro

Sep 30, 2023
by Pinkbike Originals  

The UCI Mountain Bike World Series comes to the U.S to test the worlds top riders with it's technical slippery fury. Join Ben Cathro as he takes you inside the tape.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos DH Racing Inside The Tape Pinkbike Originals World Cup DH Ben Cathro Snowshoe World Cup Dh 2023


Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals avatar

Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,006 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
First Ride: SRAM's New Powertrain Motor
62447 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2023
41417 views
Results: Downhill at the US Open 2023
34356 views
Getting to Know the Young & Very Fast Asa Vermette
33919 views
Photo Story: Off Season with Emmy Lan
28262 views
Results: DH Qualifying at the US Open 2023
27670 views
Review: Five Lightweight Full Face Helmets
27207 views
Radical Bicycle Co Launches 'Grim Ripper' Hardtail
26168 views

0 Comments





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.036756
Mobile Version of Website