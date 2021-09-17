Video: Snowshoe DH World Cup #1 Recap with the Fox Suspension Team & Racers in 'Dialed'

Yeah, it looks really good actually. It reminds me a little of Windham (NY), just with the small rock gardens and similar dirt.

I think it's going to be super important to maintain speed, especially through the rock gardens and the bottom half of the track. I'm looking forward to it, it's going to be good. -Brook Macdonald, MS Mondraker

I think the track is an interesting mix of pretty smooth purpose-built bike park stuff and then it goes into really rough flat-ish rocks at angles the

bike's aren't really used to attacking. Stiffer fork, stiffer shock, more compression, more air. -Jordi Cortes, Fox Global Race Dept Mgr.

If this were a normal race week, tomorrow would only be track walk day. But, with it being a double-header, we already have a race tomorrow.

It sounds like athletes are focusing a lot on resting and making sure they're fully recovered. But I know that doesn't mean anyone will be holding back. -Jake Frew, Videographer

I don't think we've ever lost that bad. Tomorrow we start over again. People are going to ride better, I am going to tune better

and have better advice. We got practice, then we got qualifying, then we have race day. Tomorrow is a new day. -Jordi

We have arrived at the final stop of the World Cup season in Snowshoe, West Virginia! It's a big week of racing with a double-header on tap. Fox athletes are working hard to dial in their bikes and mindsets to a tricky and physically demanding track.With one race down and one to go, the scramble for the valuable remaining race points intensifies, as the battle for the World Cup overall leader is still up for grabs for Elite Men and Women.The Fox team gets set up in Snowshoe while the double-header race week begins with track walk.It's the first day of practice in Snowshoe, and the rough track is requiring some adjustments.For the first day of qualifiers in Snowshoe, final tweaks are made to make up time in the flat rock gardens.It's the first of two races in Snowshoe, and things don't go as hoped for the Fox team.