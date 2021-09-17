Video: Snowshoe DH World Cup #1 Recap with the Fox Suspension Team & Racers in 'Dialed'

Sep 16, 2021
by FOX Factory  
We have arrived at the final stop of the World Cup season in Snowshoe, West Virginia! It's a big week of racing with a double-header on tap. Fox athletes are working hard to dial in their bikes and mindsets to a tricky and physically demanding track.

With one race down and one to go, the scramble for the valuable remaining race points intensifies, as the battle for the World Cup overall leader is still up for grabs for Elite Men and Women.


The Fox team gets set up in Snowshoe while the double-header race week begins with track walk.

bigquotesYeah, it looks really good actually. It reminds me a little of Windham (NY), just with the small rock gardens and similar dirt.
I think it's going to be super important to maintain speed, especially through the rock gardens and the bottom half of the track. I'm looking forward to it, it's going to be good. -Brook Macdonald, MS Mondraker



It's the first day of practice in Snowshoe, and the rough track is requiring some adjustments.

bigquotesI think the track is an interesting mix of pretty smooth purpose-built bike park stuff and then it goes into really rough flat-ish rocks at angles the
bike's aren't really used to attacking. Stiffer fork, stiffer shock, more compression, more air. -Jordi Cortes, Fox Global Race Dept Mgr.



For the first day of qualifiers in Snowshoe, final tweaks are made to make up time in the flat rock gardens.

bigquotesIf this were a normal race week, tomorrow would only be track walk day. But, with it being a double-header, we already have a race tomorrow.
It sounds like athletes are focusing a lot on resting and making sure they're fully recovered. But I know that doesn't mean anyone will be holding back. -Jake Frew, Videographer


It's the first of two races in Snowshoe, and things don't go as hoped for the Fox team.

bigquotesI don't think we've ever lost that bad. Tomorrow we start over again. People are going to ride better, I am going to tune better
and have better advice. We got practice, then we got qualifying, then we have race day. Tomorrow is a new day. -Jordi


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Fox Racing DH Racing Snowshoe World Cup Dh 2021 World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Snowshoe DH World Cup #1 2021
102098 views
Qualifying Results from the Snowshoe World Cup DH #1 2021
79059 views
Field Test: 2022 Transition Spire - Suprisingly Versatile
62199 views
Field Test: 2022 Yeti 160E - The All-Rounder E-MTB
60632 views
First Look: Yeti Goes Electric With the 160E
57723 views
Final Results from EWS Crans-Montana 2021
54559 views
Field Test: 2022 We Are One Arrival - Efficient & Effective
47732 views
Review: 2022 Devinci Spartan HP - The Sturdy Trail Smasher
43874 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008677
Mobile Version of Website