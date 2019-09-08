Video: Snowshoe World Cup DH 2019 Race Recap with Ben Cathro

Ben Cathro breaks down all the action from the final World Cup round of the year.


Presented by Five Ten
.






  • 13 0
 Good call on Pink Bike working with Ben Cathro.
  • 2 0
 Fantastic! All season long I have enjoyed your program.Spot on. I enjoy your track analysis. I enjoy your interviews. I enjoy your character and some times your dress sense. Any chance you could do a riders view track preview. Keep up the great work I'm looking forward to seeing your hard work next year.
  • 1 0
 I just realized, Danny rides a DHR in front? 16:37?


I watched every race this season, and this race was super emotional for me. Following the riders all season long, doing my best for the Fantasy league really added to the excitement. Hopefully I will see a race in person one day (most likely Mont Sainte Anne, considering I am in Ontario).
  • 4 0
 Is that khabib Loic Bruni nurmegomedov?
  • 2 1
 Redbull Helmet gives you wigs!
  • 2 1
 A lot of chat about how pro riders are, gone are the glory days of Peaty and Warner and SP going large during and after the event. Think Amaury was born 10 years too late, such a dude on and off bike!
  • 4 0
 Thanks Ben
  • 2 0
 It's been also an amazing season thanks to these videos, thank you so much Ben Cathro !

