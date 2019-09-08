Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Crankworx
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: Snowshoe World Cup DH 2019 Race Recap with Ben Cathro
Sep 8, 2019
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Ben Cathro breaks down all the action from the final World Cup round of the year.
Presented by
Five Ten
.
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Regions in Article
Snowshoe
Posted In:
Videos
Racing and Events
Race Reports
Pinkbike Originals
Amaury Pierron
Ben Cathro
Loic Bruni
Tracey Hannah
Snowshoe World Cup Dh 2019
Sponsored
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Final Results: Snowshoe DH World Cup 2019
99364 views
Trek's New XC Race Bike Breaks Cover at Mont-Sainte-Anne World Champs
84583 views
First Ride: Trek's New Supercaliber XC Race Bike
82640 views
Day 1 Randoms - Eurobike 2019
57837 views
First Look: Box One Prime 9 - A Wide Range, 9-Speed Drivetrain
55842 views
Results: Qualification - Snowshoe DH World Cup 2019
54372 views
Interview: Brook Macdonald Comments on Spinal Injury, Evacuation Delay, & Recovery Outlook
53062 views
SRAM to Introduce a $15 Universal Derailleur Hanger - Eurobike 2019
51938 views
8 Comments
Score
Time
13
0
FaastEddie
(1 hours ago)
Good call on Pink Bike working with Ben Cathro.
[Reply]
2
0
Austin69
(45 mins ago)
Fantastic! All season long I have enjoyed your program.Spot on. I enjoy your track analysis. I enjoy your interviews. I enjoy your character and some times your dress sense. Any chance you could do a riders view track preview. Keep up the great work I'm looking forward to seeing your hard work next year.
[Reply]
1
0
Ryan2949
(30 mins ago)
I just realized, Danny rides a DHR in front? 16:37?
I watched every race this season, and this race was super emotional for me. Following the riders all season long, doing my best for the Fantasy league really added to the excitement. Hopefully I will see a race in person one day (most likely Mont Sainte Anne, considering I am in Ontario).
[Reply]
4
0
Xc2dh1
(1 hours ago)
Is that khabib Loic Bruni nurmegomedov?
[Reply]
2
1
gamonoso
(1 hours ago)
Redbull Helmet gives you wigs!
[Reply]
2
1
commentsectiontroll
(57 mins ago)
A lot of chat about how pro riders are, gone are the glory days of Peaty and Warner and SP going large during and after the event. Think Amaury was born 10 years too late, such a dude on and off bike!
[Reply]
4
0
IllestT
(1 hours ago)
Thanks Ben
[Reply]
2
0
du4photo
(39 mins ago)
It's been also an amazing season thanks to these videos, thank you so much Ben Cathro !
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.017098
Mobile Version of Website
8 Comments
I watched every race this season, and this race was super emotional for me. Following the riders all season long, doing my best for the Fantasy league really added to the excitement. Hopefully I will see a race in person one day (most likely Mont Sainte Anne, considering I am in Ontario).
Post a Comment