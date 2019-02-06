Pinkbike.com
Video: Snowy Ride Trying to Catch the Drone
Feb 6, 2019
Vincent Tupin
Snowy ride at home.
8 Comments
Score
Time
+ 6
Powderface
(1 hours ago)
Funny how the "drone" puts up a roost at 0:16.
[Reply]
+ 1
reds
(26 mins ago)
Yeah, saw the same. Wondering if it has spikes.
[Reply]
+ 1
levy666
(48 mins ago)
So Pinkbike is now using Clickbait titles ???
[Reply]
+ 1
ka81
(4 mins ago)
now?..
[Reply]
+ 1
friendlyfoe
(26 mins ago)
Why are we playing this game?
[Reply]
+ 0
Lovro1107
(1 hours ago)
That's not a drone...
[Reply]
+ 1
qreative-bicycle
(10 mins ago)
Flat earther spotted
[Reply]
+ 1
ka81
(3 mins ago)
"That's not a drone..."
seriously?
))
p.s. there is anyone who thought otherwise? )
[Reply]
