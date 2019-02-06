VIDEOS

Video: Snowy Ride Trying to Catch the Drone

Feb 6, 2019
by Vincent Tupin  

Snowy ride at home.




Must Read This Week
Atherton Bikes Confirm Team Details & Show Full Bike For the First Time
100452 views
Guerrilla Gravity's Less Expensive, US-Made Carbon Frame
86602 views
Update: What's Going On With Shimano's New XTR Group?
84693 views
Bike Check: Josh Bryceland's Unique Cannondale Habit - Burgtec House Show 2019
69213 views
Review: Cannondale Jekyll 29-1
62620 views
5 New 29er Downhill Bikes Ridden & Rated
53952 views
Review: Niner's New RIP 9 RDO 29
45901 views
The Final Randoms - Core Bike 2019
43952 views

8 Comments

  • + 6
 Funny how the "drone" puts up a roost at 0:16.
  • + 1
 Yeah, saw the same. Wondering if it has spikes.
  • + 1
 So Pinkbike is now using Clickbait titles ???
  • + 1
 now?..
  • + 1
 Why are we playing this game?
  • + 0
 That's not a drone...
  • + 1
 Flat earther spotted
  • + 1
 "That's not a drone..."
seriously?
))

p.s. there is anyone who thought otherwise? )

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.030461
Mobile Version of Website