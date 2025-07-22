Powered by Outside

Video: So Fast, So Close, So Cruel - Norco Race Division's 'Just Getting Started' EP6

Jul 22, 2025
by Norco Bicycles  


CREDITS:
Filmed and Edited: Thomas Sandell (@thomassandell_)
Additional Cinematography: Sam Purdie, Joe Simkins, Jack Crawshaw, James Leech, Sleeper Co., Louis Citadelle
Slow Motion footage: Nick Mitz, Pangea Creative
Photos: Andy Vathis (@andyvathis)
Words: Norco

Back-to-back World Cups push teams to the limit, and the latest episode of Just Getting Started takes you deep into the high-altitude, high-stress reality of racing two weekends in a row. Episode 6 captures all the grit and emotion of La Thuile and Andorra, two wildly different venues raced just days apart.


bigquotesThe mark of someone who wants to be the very best is that they know they can get better, even when they’re already at such a high level. We’re lucky to have six riders who are all like that.Alan Milway, Team Manager


Catch all the behind-the-scenes moments and race footage in Episode 6. The team’s off on summer break for some well-deserved time at home now and will be back stronger than ever – keep an eye out for episodes covering the rest of the season.

Stay tuned for what’s next with the team on @norcoracedivision and norco.com.


6 Comments
  • 180
 Gutted for her as Gracey totally had that race won. Thankfully she's young and has many more ahead of her!
  • 150
 Gracey is crushing it this year!!!
  • 50
 Norco has had a fast bike for a few years now. So awesome to see them getting some excellent results!! Let's go Gracey!!
  • 30
 Gracey and Eric, they could be top top lady riders.
  • 20
 Kudos to Danny for racing and congratulations! The team atmosphere is superb; good luck is due soon!
  • 12
 I don't know where I'm going with this







