Video: So Fast, So Close, So Cruel - Norco Race Division's 'Just Getting Started' EP6

CREDITS: Filmed and Edited:
Thomas Sandell (@thomassandell_)Additional Cinematography:
Sam Purdie, Joe Simkins, Jack Crawshaw, James Leech, Sleeper Co., Louis CitadelleSlow Motion footage:
Nick Mitz, Pangea CreativePhotos:
Andy Vathis (@andyvathis)Words:
Norco
Back-to-back World Cups push teams to the limit, and the latest episode of Just Getting Started takes you deep into the high-altitude, high-stress reality of racing two weekends in a row. Episode 6 captures all the grit and emotion of La Thuile and Andorra, two wildly different venues raced just days apart.
|The mark of someone who wants to be the very best is that they know they can get better, even when they’re already at such a high level. We’re lucky to have six riders who are all like that.—Alan Milway, Team Manager
Catch all the behind-the-scenes moments and race footage in Episode 6. The team’s off on summer break for some well-deserved time at home now and will be back stronger than ever – keep an eye out for episodes covering the rest of the season.
