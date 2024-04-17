Video: Hugo Frixtalon & Brendan Howey With Massive Style in Les 2 Alpes

Brendan Howey and Hugo Frixtalon team up for an intriguing edit full of style on the slopes of Les 2 Alpes! Two COMMENCAL FRS, untouched hip hits, fresh lines and monstrous jumps, and with la Muzelle mountain as a backdrop, the stage is set for this early season BANGER. Another classic from an amazing duo: Walker x Clary!

Furious in L2A


Furious in L2A
Brendan Howey
Howey is one of our longest standing athletes. Dirt, freeride, DH, he always impresses with his unique and effortless style and versatility. He is the perfect embodiment of mountain biking!

• Nationality: Canadian
• Main discipline: Freeride
• Riding COMMENCAL since 2007
• Bike of choice: COMMENCAL FRS
• Must watch video: HWY30
• Instagram: brendanhowey

Furious in L2A
Furious in L2A

Furious in L2A
Hugo Frixtalon
Frix is one of the most stylish racers on the planet. In addition to taking part in the DH World Cup, COMMENCAL can also count on him to show his wonderful style in photo shoots and video edits.

• Nationality: French
• Age: 26
• Team: COMMENCAL IC STUDIO
• COMMENCAL since 2018
• Must watch video: T.E.M.P.O.
• Instagram: frix.frix

Furious in L2A

Furious in L2A

Furious in L2A
Furious in L2A

Furious in L2A

Edit & Film : Rupert Walker
Rider : Hugo Frixtalon & Brendan Howey
Bikes: COMMENCAL FRS

