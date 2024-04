Video: Hugo Frixtalon & Brendan Howey With Massive Style in Les 2 Alpes

Hugo Frixtalon

Frix is one of the most stylish racers on the planet. In addition to taking part in the DH World Cup, COMMENCAL can also count on him to show his wonderful style in photo shoots and video edits.• Nationality: French• Age: 26• Team: COMMENCAL IC STUDIO• COMMENCAL since 2018• Must watch video: T.E.M.P.O. • Instagram: frix.frix