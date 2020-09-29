Pinkbike.com
Video: So You Got A New Bike, Now What? - Set Up Tips & Tricks with Christina Chappetta
Sep 29, 2020
Pinkbike Originals
Bikes are pretty dialed these days but incorrect set up can lead to issues on trail. Christina Chappetta runs us through some tips and tricks to remember when setting up a new bike.
Videos
How Tos
Pinkbike Originals
Christina Chappetta
14 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
8
4
kcy4130
(22 mins ago)
That's why I buy used bikes, cause the bikes already been setup by the previous owner, so I don't have to waste time on setting it up.
[Reply]
2
0
zombiejack33
(16 mins ago)
I love videos like this. I always find little gems to try on my bike, despite having ridden for many years. Quality content Christina!!
[Reply]
7
4
viatch
(16 mins ago)
first thing i woulda done is not buy a trek haha
[Reply]
8
0
AndrewFleming
(13 mins ago)
Well, she didn't need to buy that Trek.
[Reply]
1
0
evel-onievel
(21 mins ago)
...not to get all Dr. Oz on ya, but the saddle too low will burn the hammys and glutes, not the quads
[Reply]
1
0
JohSch
(8 mins ago)
Quite a long commercial :o
[Reply]
1
0
PJSANAB
(0 mins ago)
She forgot to adjust her helmet.
[Reply]
1
0
evildos
(16 mins ago)
Love the colors !
[Reply]
9
10
DoubleCrownAddict
(31 mins ago)
I only go to YouTube for right wing science denying conspiracy videos.
[Reply]
6
21
ricochetrabbit
(21 mins ago)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
I’m amazed how many liberals are on pinkbike.
Back on topic. She left a ton of exposed steerer tube.
[Reply]
5
0
viatch
(17 mins ago)
@ricochetrabbit
: for resale value
[Reply]
2
3
ricochetrabbit
(12 mins ago)
Looks silly. Personally I don’t give a crap about resale. Aesthetics are worth more to me. I cut all my steerer tubes as low as I comfortably can.
@viatch
:
[Reply]
1
0
gentlebermslaps
(7 mins ago)
@ricochetrabbit
: being an ex racer she probably wants to be able to adjust it to the terrain she rides. High stack for steep terrain and lower for more mellow stuff!
In the end its all down to personal preference and therefore i wouldnt judge people (who who do this for a living) on how their set up should be.
[Reply]
1
1
ricochetrabbit
(6 mins ago)
Adjustability I get. Resale value? Poor reason
@gentlebermslaps
:
[Reply]
