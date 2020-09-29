Video: So You Got A New Bike, Now What? - Set Up Tips & Tricks with Christina Chappetta

Sep 29, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  


Bikes are pretty dialed these days but incorrect set up can lead to issues on trail. Christina Chappetta runs us through some tips and tricks to remember when setting up a new bike.





Posted In:
Videos How Tos Pinkbike Originals Christina Chappetta Sponsored


Must Read This Week
Final Results: EWS Finale Ligure 2020
70142 views
First Look: Actofive Unveils Fully CNC'd Aluminum P-Train
64077 views
Spotted: Greg Callaghan is Riding a New Devinci Enduro Bike in Finale Ligure
62806 views
Spotted: Norco's Aluminum High Pivot, Long-Travel Something?
55221 views
What Does Tesla's Battery Day Mean for eMTBs?
48377 views
First Ride: 2021 Propain Spindrift - 180mm of Travel & Lots of Options
48002 views
11 Retro Downhill Bikes From the South Australian State Downhill Championships
47081 views
Hyper to Begin Selling High End Mountain Bikes Through Walmart
44430 views

14 Comments

  • 8 4
 That's why I buy used bikes, cause the bikes already been setup by the previous owner, so I don't have to waste time on setting it up.
  • 2 0
 I love videos like this. I always find little gems to try on my bike, despite having ridden for many years. Quality content Christina!!
  • 7 4
 first thing i woulda done is not buy a trek haha
  • 8 0
 Well, she didn't need to buy that Trek.
  • 1 0
 ...not to get all Dr. Oz on ya, but the saddle too low will burn the hammys and glutes, not the quads Smile
  • 1 0
 Quite a long commercial :o
  • 1 0
 She forgot to adjust her helmet.
  • 1 0
 Love the colors !
  • 9 10
 I only go to YouTube for right wing science denying conspiracy videos.
  • 6 21
flag ricochetrabbit (21 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 I’m amazed how many liberals are on pinkbike.
Back on topic. She left a ton of exposed steerer tube.
  • 5 0
 @ricochetrabbit: for resale value
  • 2 3
 Looks silly. Personally I don’t give a crap about resale. Aesthetics are worth more to me. I cut all my steerer tubes as low as I comfortably can. @viatch:
  • 1 0
 @ricochetrabbit: being an ex racer she probably wants to be able to adjust it to the terrain she rides. High stack for steep terrain and lower for more mellow stuff!
In the end its all down to personal preference and therefore i wouldnt judge people (who who do this for a living) on how their set up should be. Smile
  • 1 1
 Adjustability I get. Resale value? Poor reason @gentlebermslaps:

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.010601
Mobile Version of Website