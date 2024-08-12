Powered by Outside

Video: So You Want To Ride Bike Park? Pro Tips To Make Your Downhill Experience A Success

Aug 12, 2024
by Christina Chappetta  

Let's be honest, bike parks are amazing! The opportunity to smash endless laps with friends and hone in on one trail that you want to clean top-to-bottom is just priceless. However, they can be a bit of an intimidating place, especially if you've never been before. But fear not because in today's video, Christina shares some tips to help make your next, or even first time ever, riding the bike park a bit more successful, be it safer or just feeling more confident in doing so.

00:00 - Intro
00:47 - Access
01:45 - What to Wear
07:17 - What Bike to Ride
09:26 - What Trail to Ride
12:40 - What’s Next?
14:18 - Trail Etiquette
15:46 - What Else?


photo
How good is a little left and right?! Well in bike parks, there are no shortages of beautiful turns to be had.

photo
Old but gold photos of a time well spent riding Whistler Bike Park.
photo
Personally speaking, I just prefer to ride the jump trails from open to close. Where else can you session 69 jumps in a row then catch the lift and do it again?

Do you ride bike parks?






5 Comments
  • 1 0
 Kudos on the emphasis on wearing appropriate safety gear and not worrying about bro fashion.

I used to ride park but don’t anymore and I still don’t.
  • 1 0
 You might think riding up on a lift is dumb...but then you turn 50 and you're like..."ahhhhhhhhhhhhh"
  • 2 0
 I don't live near one, but I'll buy a ticket a couple times a season.
  • 1 0
 I live near one and still will go a couple times per year. So much wear on your components and extra $$$ to spend.
  • 1 0
 I drive 8+ hours each way for my park experiences. First tip should be don't be born in Southern Ontario....







