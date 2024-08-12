Video: So You Want To Ride Bike Park? Pro Tips To Make Your Downhill Experience A Success

Let's be honest, bike parks are amazing! The opportunity to smash endless laps with friends and hone in on one trail that you want to clean top-to-bottom is just priceless. However, they can be a bit of an intimidating place, especially if you've never been before. But fear not because in today's video, Christina shares some tips to help make your next, or even first time ever, riding the bike park a bit more successful, be it safer or just feeling more confident in doing so.
00:00 - Intro
00:47 - Access
01:45 - What to Wear
07:17 - What Bike to Ride
09:26 - What Trail to Ride
12:40 - What’s Next?
14:18 - Trail Etiquette
15:46 - What Else?
I used to ride park but don’t anymore and I still don’t.