Video: So You Want To Ride Bike Park? Pro Tips To Make Your Downhill Experience A Success

How good is a little left and right?! Well in bike parks, there are no shortages of beautiful turns to be had.

Old but gold photos of a time well spent riding Whistler Bike Park. Personally speaking, I just prefer to ride the jump trails from open to close. Where else can you session 69 jumps in a row then catch the lift and do it again?

Do you ride bike parks? Yes, live near one and love riding there often.

Yes, I don't live near one but I make the trip as much as I can to do laps on laps.

No, I'd rather pedal the singletrack. Thanks!

No, never been but keen to check it out!

Other, let us know in the comments below. Responses: 103 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

Let's be honest, bike parks are amazing! The opportunity to smash endless laps with friends and hone in on one trail that you want to clean top-to-bottom is just priceless. However, they can be a bit of an intimidating place, especially if you've never been before. But fear not because in today's video, Christina shares some tips to help make your next, or even first time ever, riding the bike park a bit more successful, be it safer or just feeling more confident in doing so.00:00 - Intro00:47 - Access01:45 - What to Wear07:17 - What Bike to Ride09:26 - What Trail to Ride12:40 - What’s Next?14:18 - Trail Etiquette15:46 - What Else?