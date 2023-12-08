Video: Soarin' with Soren Farenholtz in Kamloops

Dec 8, 2023
by Ride or Die  

Soren has always been a favourite of the Ride or Die crew and we're hyped to showcase his talent! Captured over the course of the 2023 season by Paul Genovese. Enjoy.
2 Comments
  • 1 0
 Those jumps in kamloops look awesome fun!
  • 1 0
 sick edit !







