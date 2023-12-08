Watch
Video: Soarin' with Soren Farenholtz in Kamloops
Dec 8, 2023
by
Ride or Die
2 Comments
Soren has always been a favourite of the Ride or Die crew and we're hyped to showcase his talent! Captured over the course of the 2023 season by Paul Genovese. Enjoy.
rideordiemtb.com
Videos
VOD
Soren Farenholtz
rideordiemtb
Member since Sep 21, 2017
8 articles
2 Comments
1
0
frednewton
(15 mins ago)
Those jumps in kamloops look awesome fun!
1
0
Ogre1920
(26 mins ago)
sick edit !
