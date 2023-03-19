Video: Sofia Wiedenroth Shares her Mental Fortitude & Passion for Mountain Sports in 'Offline'

'Offline' is what lives outside the internet. It's what we are as we turn off and return to the roots, to human interactions, the genuine innermost thoughts, with those who know us best, who know our weaknesses and our strengths.After Cecce's episode, the upcoming documentary follows Sofia Wiedenroth's journey as she strives to push herself to new limits and overcome obstacles, highlighting her mental fortitude and unwavering spirit. Along the way, you will witness Sofia's passion for mountain sports, skiing, and biking, and the importance of balance and self-care in a competitive and demanding sport.This film serves as an inspiring portrait of an athlete who refuses to be held back by setbacks and continuously strives for excellence.Sofia has an incredible drive to push herself to new limits and overcome obstacles. Through her story, the documentary also offers viewers a glimpse into her family life and the role her parents' passions and interests played in shaping her own.