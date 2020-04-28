Video: Soil Searching in Whistler - Good Old Manual Labour

Apr 28, 2020
by I Am Specialized  



Soil Searching // Dig Days: Get Out and Get Dirty

What started out as something accidentally stumbled upon, has now grown into the reason some people make a once-a-year pilgrimage to the mountain biking Mecca of the world—to attend the annual Crankworx Whistler Dig Day.

Being die-hard mountain men and women, and trail builders themselves, the good folks at Freehub Magazine came up with an unconventional idea—host a Dig Day during what is arguably the most exciting and celebrated mountain bike festival in the world.

From its humble beginnings to now, the Dig Day is an official event on the Crankworx Whistler agenda, the mission remains the same: get people stoked to come do some trail work during Crankworx and provide them with pizza and beer afterwards (and maybe even throw in a custom, one-off water bottle just for good measure).

Dig Days like this don’t just happen during Crankworx in Whistler, they happen all over the world. From the Philippines to Uruguay, New Zealand to Israel, and everywhere in between. Last year alone, Specialized hosted seventy-three Dig Days around the USA. It’s real, and it’s probably happening in your neighborhood.

Dig Days have become so much more than breaking earth, carting rocks around, and free beers.

It’s become something that allows passionate mountain folk from all walks of life to find common ground on the trail. A place where your skill level on a bike, your chosen cycling discipline, Instagram following, culture and creed all become beautifully irrelevant in the face of good old manual labor.

In short, Specialized Soil Searching Dig Days represent one thing: COMMUNITY.

Grab your best white shirt and go get that thing dirty beyond recognition and redemption. Or just go take a few cold ones to your local builders next time they’re out sculpting your future bliss.

See you out there.
















Specialized Dig Day Jonkershoek 20170714

Specialized Dig Day Jonkershoek 20170714





Posted In:
Videos Specialized Trail Advocacy


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Canadian XCO MTB Championships Postponed]
110628 views
10 Exotic or Unconventional Downhill Bikes Spotted in the World Cup Pits
77332 views
The Four-Year Story of Fin Woods' DIY Carbon Enduro Gearbox Bike
68908 views
Good News from the Industry as it Rallies Against the Spread of Covid-19 [Update: Hiplok Donates Locks to Staff Hit by Theft]
64329 views
Review: Deviate Highlander - There Can Only Be One
56114 views
Katz Bikes Returns With an Enduro Bike with a 'Maintenance Free' Drivetrain
46390 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win an Industry Nine 1/1 Wheelset
43100 views
Nukeproof Releases a Limited Short Travel, Lightweight Edition of the Reactor
39406 views

4 Comments

  • 4 0
 Digging trail is so satisfying. Seeing a new or improved line, shaping it, riding it 1000s of times in your head as you shovel and tamp and then finally looking over your bars about to hit for the first time...
  • 1 0
 I love building just as much as I do riding!!!
  • 2 0
 Building is absolutely an addiction and having a trail to look after makes the wet or otherwise non-riding days so much more enjoyable. Riding something my buddies and I envisioned and created is bar none the most satisfying thing I can do on a bike.
  • 1 0
 'Sunset is to moonrise as trail building is to riding.' Except, you know, moonrise does not follow sunset.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008608
Mobile Version of Website