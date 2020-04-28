Video: Soil Searching in Whistler - Good Old Manual Labour

Soil Searching // Dig Days: Get Out and Get Dirty

What started out as something accidentally stumbled upon, has now grown into the reason some people make a once-a-year pilgrimage to the mountain biking Mecca of the world—to attend the annual Crankworx Whistler Dig Day.Being die-hard mountain men and women, and trail builders themselves, the good folks at Freehub Magazine came up with an unconventional idea—host a Dig Day during what is arguably the most exciting and celebrated mountain bike festival in the world.From its humble beginnings to now, the Dig Day is an official event on the Crankworx Whistler agenda, the mission remains the same: get people stoked to come do some trail work during Crankworx and provide them with pizza and beer afterwards (and maybe even throw in a custom, one-off water bottle just for good measure).Dig Days like this don’t just happen during Crankworx in Whistler, they happen all over the world. From the Philippines to Uruguay, New Zealand to Israel, and everywhere in between. Last year alone, Specialized hosted seventy-three Dig Days around the USA. It’s real, and it’s probably happening in your neighborhood.Dig Days have become so much more than breaking earth, carting rocks around, and free beers.It’s become something that allows passionate mountain folk from all walks of life to find common ground on the trail. A place where your skill level on a bike, your chosen cycling discipline, Instagram following, culture and creed all become beautifully irrelevant in the face of good old manual labor.In short, Specialized Soil Searching Dig Days represent one thing: COMMUNITY.Grab your best white shirt and go get that thing dirty beyond recognition and redemption. Or just go take a few cold ones to your local builders next time they’re out sculpting your future bliss.See you out there.