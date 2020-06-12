Video: Solo Bikepacking in Greenland in 'Shapeless Fulfillment'

Have you ever thought of heading to Greenland for a bikepacking trip? Neither had I until a friend told me of an obscure point to point hiking trail beginning at the Greenland icecap and finishing at the coastal town of Sisimiut roughly 200km to the west, that he had just finished. I asked if he thought the trail was ridable on a mountain bike, but he just shrugged his shoulders and continued to tell me about the amazing camping, endless tundra, and the legendary bugs. The seed had been firmly planted and the challenge was set.

I work as a photographer and polar guide and in 2017, I had a contract to sail through Canada’s Northwest Passage working as a polar bear guide and naturalist interpreter, which conveniently finish in the town of Kangerlussuaq in Greenland - the starting point for the Arctic Circle Trail. Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to talk anyone into flying to Greenland to meet up and ride the route with me, so I decided to tackle the route alone.

By September, autumn has a firm grasp on the Arctic with daylight hours reduced by 20 minutes per day and snowstorms more frequent than rain. Despite bright sunshine when I landed in Greenland early in the month, the weather forecast was not promising. A large hurricane was grinding its way across the Atlantic and tracking directly towards my location in central Greenland. The storm was projected to make landfall in 5 days time. Could I finish the route before the storm hit? Would I be able to find shelter? If not, would my ultra-light one person tent be able to withstand the 100+ km/hr wind? Was the trail even ridable at all?

These and many other questions swirled in my head creating knots in my stomach and filling my chest with anxiety as I took the first pedal strokes towards the Greenland icecap and the beginning of the route.

Snowy morning on the Arctic Circle Trail
Snowy morning on the Arctic Circle Trail

Plowing through the sea ice through the North West Passage
Plowing through the sea ice through the North West Passage

Freezing again
Freezing again

Evening light at the end of a 12 hour day on the Arctic Circle Trail
Evening light at the end of a 12 hour day on the Arctic Circle Trail

Cold but beautiful night on the Greenland tundra
Cold but beautiful night on the Greenland tundra

Start of one of the best descents on the route
Start of one of the best descents on the route

Trench foot at its finest
Trench foot at its finest

Waiting out the storm
Waiting out the storm

Tracks on the tundra
Tracks on the tundra

Polar Bear in the Canadian Arctic
Polar Bear in the Canadian Arctic

Fun techy descent on the Arctic Circle Trail
Fun, techy descent on the Arctic Circle Trail

That low Arctic light has a quality like nowhere else on earth. One of the sublime moments on the Arctic Circle Trail in Greenland.
That low Arctic light has a quality like nowhere else on earth. One of the sublime moments on the Arctic Circle Trail in Greenland.


4 Comments

  • 1 0
 Thanks for sharing your Arctic adventure. I really enjoyed the short film with all of the great wilderness scenery and positive outlook you kept given the sometimes challenging terrain to travel on and weather that was faced. Cheers.
  • 3 0
 Epic story and beautiful pictures! I'm a bit speechless
  • 1 0
 ?.For some reason this makes me want to go ona gruelling trip somewhere across something. Lockdown getting to me.
  • 1 0
 How did you get those shots? Triggers?

