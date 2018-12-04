VIDEOS

Video: Solo Filming & Riding with Max McCulloch on Vancouver Island

Dec 4, 2018
by Max McCulloch  
Max McCulloch × NOBL | Self-Shot

by NOBLwheels
Views: 999    Faves: 11    Comments: 3


After running back and forth between my camera and bike hundreds of times, I was able to condense well over an hour of footage into this 2-minute video. Frustrating at times, but the amount you learn about your own riding and filming is huge. A few shots took roughly 15 takes before I was happy with it. Similarly, the worst was finding out a sweet shot was ruined by being out of focus or the tripod tipped over. Nonetheless, it was a very rewarding process!

2019 TR38 Release

Photo: Jay Wallace

MENTIONS: @victoriabiker13 / @NOBL


2 Comments

  • + 1
 Wow mate, hella good job. That’s a lot of time commitment and all. Props. Video is sick too!
  • + 1
 super rad! nice work

