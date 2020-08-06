Video: Solo Gravel Mission with Mike Hopkins in 'Spirit of Adventure'

Think of all those incredibly uncomfortable situations you have found yourself over the years, and they were right there with ya... hell, they were the ones that talked you into it. They have a way of making the unknown something we can't live without, you could even call them the curators of curiosity. They were the ones that introduced us to skids and wheelies, and the long way home. They are the master manipulators of "Just a bit Further", who can't even spell "Straight and Narrow". They are our best friend's and worst enemies, the curious, the wild, the irrational voices of awesome...
Presented By: Diamondback Bikes
Written / Directed / Edited By: Scotty Carlson
and Mike Hopkins
Produced By: Mike Hopkins
and Juicy Studios
Rider: Mike Hopkins
Cinematography: Alex Fostvedt
and Derek Frankowski
Narration / Spirit of Adventure: Colby James West
Sound Design: Keith White Audio
Colour: Sam Gilling
Adventure Rig: Haanjo 7C Carbon
Special Thanks: Kevin Erwin, Paul Clarke, Kristin Spearman, Jason Taylor, Gwen Johnson, Westin, Lola, Traharn Chidley, Illi-B and The Fostvedt Family
2 Comments
Post a Comment