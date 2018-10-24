VIDEOS

Video: Rampage's Best Moments

Oct 24, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Credit: Red Bull.

Must Read This Week
$5 Raffle: 1 Day Left to Donate! Win a Custom Evil Wreckoning & Fight Cancer - #fcancerup
92124 views
Ridden & Rated: 4 Trail Bikes Under $3,000
78161 views
Video: Ben Reid Sends it Sideways on Two and Four Wheels
65120 views
Review: Yeti's New SB100
60864 views
Nukeproof Unveils 2019 Bike Lineup
53608 views
First Look: Nukeproof ARD Tire Inserts
46098 views
The Bikes of YT's Red Bull Rampage Riders
39497 views
Review: Troy Lee Designs Stage Helmet
36889 views

8 Comments

  • + 9
 Nice little intro video to show my classes before we watch rampage at school on Friday.
  • + 1
 Why is Redbull telling me this starts in 35 hours? That would make kick off Thursday pm in the States right? What's all this talk of Friday?
  • + 1
 @Mavic101 - teacher of the year! Wish I was able to watch Rampage in school...would have probably paid more attention.
  • + 1
 Call it a physics lesson.
  • + 3
 I can say, hand on my heart. That McGarry's flip is at least top 3 moments. The exposure that flip brought was insane. However, every competitor is a monster. Good luck and i hope they all make it down safe
  • - 1
 Gona say it again so you can down vote me again. I just piss and cummed in my pants.
  • + 2
 i hope you are talking about the pants you are waering otherwise it would be even more weird
  • + 1
 poop an go for the hat trick!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.022645
Mobile Version of Website