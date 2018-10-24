Pinkbike.com
Video: Rampage's Best Moments
Oct 24, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
Credit: Red Bull.
Must Read This Week
$5 Raffle: 1 Day Left to Donate! Win a Custom Evil Wreckoning & Fight Cancer - #fcancerup
92124 views
Ridden & Rated: 4 Trail Bikes Under $3,000
78161 views
Video: Ben Reid Sends it Sideways on Two and Four Wheels
65120 views
Review: Yeti's New SB100
60864 views
Nukeproof Unveils 2019 Bike Lineup
53608 views
First Look: Nukeproof ARD Tire Inserts
46098 views
The Bikes of YT's Red Bull Rampage Riders
39497 views
Review: Troy Lee Designs Stage Helmet
36889 views
8 Comments
+ 9
Mavic101
(36 mins ago)
Nice little intro video to show my classes before we watch rampage at school on Friday.
+ 1
BenPea
(22 mins ago)
Why is Redbull telling me this starts in 35 hours? That would make kick off Thursday pm in the States right? What's all this talk of Friday?
+ 1
andrewlombardo
(22 mins ago)
@Mavic101
- teacher of the year! Wish I was able to watch Rampage in school...would have probably paid more attention.
+ 1
timrippeth
(2 mins ago)
Call it a physics lesson.
+ 3
dbc3
(18 mins ago)
I can say, hand on my heart. That McGarry's flip is at least top 3 moments. The exposure that flip brought was insane. However, every competitor is a monster. Good luck and i hope they all make it down safe
- 1
DIStroyinmasses
(35 mins ago)
Gona say it again so you can down vote me again. I just piss and cummed in my pants.
+ 2
K1maxX
(13 mins ago)
i hope you are talking about the pants you are waering otherwise it would be even more weird
+ 1
nojzilla
(7 mins ago)
poop an go for the hat trick!
