The second round of the UCI Mountain Bike Downhill World Cup in Les Gets, France, delivered the goods. On one hand the bad weather could not spoil the joy of countless fans, celebrating their grand return to the side of the track, on the other hand the World's finest racers had a hard battle to fight down a rain-soaked mountain. In the end it was Tahnee Seagrave & Thibaut Daprela who took home the wins. — Red Bull Bike