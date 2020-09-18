Video: Someone Has Jumped Over the Tour de France... Again

It seems the one thing COVID-19 hasn't been able to disrupt in the mountain biking world this year is the annual tradition of jumping the Tour de France. This time it was Dan Leclercq of the probably aptly named "Brainless Family" who jumped the peloton on Stage 14 of the Tour between Clermont-Ferrand and Lyon. The jump is claimed to be 8 metres high and 18 metres across.
This year's jump wasn't as well timed as last year's by Valentin Anouilh
with Dan jumping a bit before the peloton arrived but maybe he was just trying to be responsibly socially distant.
For more Tour de France jumps, click here
.Thanks to @audric for the tip
10 Comments
Post a Comment