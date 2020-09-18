Video: Someone Has Jumped Over the Tour de France... Again

Sep 18, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

It seems the one thing COVID-19 hasn't been able to disrupt in the mountain biking world this year is the annual tradition of jumping the Tour de France. This time it was Dan Leclercq of the probably aptly named "Brainless Family" who jumped the peloton on Stage 14 of the Tour between Clermont-Ferrand and Lyon. The jump is claimed to be 8 metres high and 18 metres across.

This year's jump wasn't as well timed as last year's by Valentin Anouilh with Dan jumping a bit before the peloton arrived but maybe he was just trying to be responsibly socially distant.

For more Tour de France jumps, click here.

Thanks to @audric for the tip

Videos Riding Videos Tour De France


10 Comments

  • 9 1
 Still no Dave Watson
  • 5 1
 Next year, Barelli soars over and teabags the peloton while piloting the updated version of Grim Donut. Make it happen, PB.
  • 3 1
 Can’t get in trouble if you technically don’t go over them LOL.
  • 1 0
 the only thing left to do is a youtube playlist of how clapped out jumping the tour is.
  • 3 3
 What can you say, we are a country of traditions. Some of the other things we do is we eat frogs and snails. Delicious.
  • 1 0
 Maybe not as well timed but was dang Steezy
  • 4 7
 That's super sick! Also why aren't they wearing masks, being distant with each other, cancelling all their races and events, and not having fun? You'd mute it and think they were american!
  • 1 0
 nice bar hump.
  • 1 3
 Member De LA Brainless Family...nice
  • 2 4
 No peloton... Doesn't count. It's just a road gap without the Tour.

