Video: Sounds from Red Bull Hardline Become a Dance Music Track

Anz, a music producer from Mancherster, headed up to Hardline to record some audio and was challenged by Red Bull to turn it into a track. It's pretty impressive how samples such as crunchy landings, bike maintenance and the cheers of the crowd come together so cohesively.
Check out how it was made in the video above then listen to the track in the SoundCloud player.
|We were at one of the jumps, and someone had a speaker they were playing drum’n’bass out of. I was listening to it as I watched and I was like, “yeah, that’s the kind of thing I’m looking for!—Anz
www.youtube.com/watch?v=855dmbFQ_j4
Some proper bike music on the other hand here....
Cool to see that a great track inspired a great track
