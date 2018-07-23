Pinkbike.com
Video: Sounds of Steep in Fernie, British Columbia
Jul 23, 2018
by
AERE Films
Pinned | Matt Dennis
by
AEREfilms
Views: 351
Faves:
2
Comments: 0
Video:
AERE Films
Riders: Matt Dennis and Hudson Malmas
Fernie Alpine Resort
3 Comments
Score
Time
+ 1
toforlewis
(17 mins ago)
Video--I want to grab my bike and smash steep trails completly pinned Song-- I want to pull up pictures of my old trail dog any cry myself to sleep
[Reply]
+ 1
klunkykona
(9 mins ago)
Yup. That film was good but it needs either no music or some Iron Maiden
[Reply]
+ 1
YoKev
(7 mins ago)
Looks like a Session
[Reply]
Post a Comment