Video: Sounds of Steep in Fernie, British Columbia

Jul 23, 2018
by AERE Films  
Pinned | Matt Dennis

by AEREfilms
Views: 351    Faves: 2    Comments: 0


Video: AERE Films
Riders: Matt Dennis and Hudson Malmas
Fernie Alpine Resort

3 Comments

  • + 1
 Video--I want to grab my bike and smash steep trails completly pinned Song-- I want to pull up pictures of my old trail dog any cry myself to sleep
  • + 1
 Yup. That film was good but it needs either no music or some Iron Maiden
  • + 1
 Looks like a Session

