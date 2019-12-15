Video: South Wales Hardcore with Homegrown Hero Ajay Jones

Dec 15, 2019
by Paligap-cc  


Many of you won't have heard of Ajay Jones, but ask anyone at the heart of the UK scene (South Wales in particular) and they'll tell you that he's a proper grassroots, homegrown hero.

Ajay is a hard man to sum up... but cut him in half and he'll bleed South Wales' golden soil.

He grew up on a solid diet of moto and mountain bikes. He spent years as frontman for hardcore band 'Brutality will Prevail' before moving back to race Enduro and build his profile as a force in UK racing. In the last couple of years Ajay has backed off from racing but certainly hasn't slowed down.

He's a plumber, he's a dad and he's the main man behind cult clothing brand Lets Avew. You don't have to go far to see his influence, whether it's a hoody on a young rider or a "Let's aveew!" yell from the side of a race track.

During 2019 Ajay rode the Stans NoTubes Flow Mk3 wheelset, a tough but light wheelset that's suitable for everything from enduro shredding to downhill racing. You can learn more about them at https://paligap.cc

Ajay Jones for Stans NoTubes

Ajay Jones filming for StansNoTubes

Ajay Jones for Stans NoTubes

Ajay Jones for Stans NoTubes

Ajay Jones for Stans NoTubes


Posted In:
Videos Stans


1 Comment

  • 2 0
 2 videos of Welsh dust in 2 days, awesome

Post a Comment



