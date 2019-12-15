Video: South Wales Hardcore with Homegrown Hero Ajay Jones

Many of you won't have heard of Ajay Jones, but ask anyone at the heart of the UK scene (South Wales in particular) and they'll tell you that he's a proper grassroots, homegrown hero.
Ajay is a hard man to sum up... but cut him in half and he'll bleed South Wales' golden soil.
He grew up on a solid diet of moto and mountain bikes. He spent years as frontman for hardcore band 'Brutality will Prevail' before moving back to race Enduro and build his profile as a force in UK racing. In the last couple of years Ajay has backed off from racing but certainly hasn't slowed down.
He's a plumber, he's a dad and he's the main man behind cult clothing brand Lets Avew. You don't have to go far to see his influence, whether it's a hoody on a young rider or a "Let's aveew!" yell from the side of a race track.
