Video: South Wales Pinner Nikki Whiles Finds Flow on the New Marin Rift Zone Carbon

South Wales pinner Nikki Whiles loves finding flow on his local trails - he headed out with his Rift Zone Carbon and Creative Concept to put his own take on some trails close to his home.For 2020 the Rift Zone has been refined so that it represents the most modern 29” short travel trail bike possible. We took all the best attributes of the Rift Zone— MultiTrac suspension and the speed and confidence of 29” wheels — and gave it a full platform update to create the best Rift Zone yet!Creative ConceptAndy Lloyd