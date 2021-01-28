Pinkbike.com
Video: Spain's Next Generation of Freeriders
Jan 28, 2021
by
Raoul & Emric Schneeberger
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video
supports HTML5 video
Emric 9 & Raoul 12 Shovel & Shred Next Generation at La Fenasosa
by
les9roues
9-year-old Emric 9 and 12-year old Raoul shred La Fenasosa. Judging from the video, they could well be the next generation of Spanish freeriders.
Regions in Article
La Fenasosa
Posted In:
Videos
#PBgroms
4 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
scott-townes
(42 mins ago)
Which one is Kelly Sildaru?
[Reply]
1
0
salvafc
(22 mins ago)
wow, incredible skills! future looking bright for those kids! keep it up!
[Reply]
1
0
ilovecatsandbikes
(20 mins ago)
Give those kids some candies, they deserve it!
[Reply]
1
0
TGGKathi
(22 mins ago)
Hell yes
[Reply]
