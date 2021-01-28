Video: Spain's Next Generation of Freeriders

Jan 28, 2021
by Raoul & Emric Schneeberger  
Emric 9 & Raoul 12 Shovel & Shred Next Generation at La Fenasosa

by les9roues
Views: 251    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


9-year-old Emric 9 and 12-year old Raoul shred La Fenasosa. Judging from the video, they could well be the next generation of Spanish freeriders.

La Fenasosa

Videos #PBgroms


4 Comments

  • 1 0
 Which one is Kelly Sildaru?
  • 1 0
 wow, incredible skills! future looking bright for those kids! keep it up!
  • 1 0
 Give those kids some candies, they deserve it!
  • 1 0
 Hell yes

Post a Comment



