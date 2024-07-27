Video: Specialized Epic 8 vs Pinarello Dogma XC - Two Bikes That Could Win the Olympic Games

Background on the Specialized Epic 8:



The 2024 Specialized Epic is the 8th iteration of Specialized’s ideal XC bike and it’s had a long history of being one of the fastest bikes out there. The first Specialized Epic came out in 2002, but it’s evolved a whole lot in the past 22 years.



This latest edition really pushes the limits of cross-country bike design. For starters, it’s a single pivot flex stay bike which is a design that’s very popular on XC bikes right now to save weight, but it has 120mm of travel front and rear, which is the most travel you’ll see on a cross-country bike.



That’s paired with a 65.9 degree head tube angle, a 75.5 degree seat tube angle and a 450mm reach on the size medium. Compared to the previous edition, it’s 1.5° steeper seat tube angle, has a 15mm longer reach, and has a 0.7° slacker head tube angle.



Epic 8 Details



• 29" wheels

• Carbon frame

• 120mm frame travel, 120mm fork

• 65.9° head angle

• 390-500mm reach

• 435mm chainstays

• 75.5° seat tube angle, size dependent

• 5 sizes available

• Claimed frame weight is 1.795kg (3 lb 15 oz) including shock

• Complete bike: 23 lbs / 10.45 kg (size medium, tested)

• Price: $5,000-14,500 USD

• S-Works frameset: $6,000 USD

• specialized.com

Background on the Pinarello Dogma XC:

While Pinarello has a long history in racing, it’s been mainly of the skinny tire variety until recently. The Italian brand has 15 Tour de France overall wins, which is WAY more than any other brand.



Pinarello had a brief foray into mountain bikes back in 2013, but wasn’t met with much success and so they decided to focus on what they were good at - road bikes. That is, until a certain Tom Pidcock signed for the brand.



Basically, the new Dogma XC was developed specially for Tom Pidcock. Pidcock has been racing for the INEOS Grenadiers road team since 2021 and the bike sponsor of the team is Pinarello. But until last year, Pinarello didn’t actually have a cross-country bike for Tom to race with.

Pinarello Dogma XC & XC Details

• 29" wheels

• Frame Material: Toray M40 J carbon (Dogma) or Toray T900 UD carbon

• Developed for two travel options (90mm / 100mm rear + 100mm / 110mm fork)

• Head Angle: 67.5-68°

• 423mm-488mm reach

• 4 frame sizes

• Claimed frame weight is 1.75kg (3 lb 14 ounces) + 252g (rear shock) (8 oz)

• Complete bike: 23 lb / 10.45 kg (size medium, tested)

• Price: $7,900 - $13,000 USD

• pinarello.com

Main points of comparison:

Weight:

Stiffness:

Descending:

Climbing:

Components:

Price:

Verdict:

The Olympic mountain bike race is an event that only comes around once every four years and so far, only twelve mountain bikers in the entire world have ever won an Olympic gold medal. And just 32 total have won an Olympic medal of any colour since mountain biking made its debut at the Olympic Games in Atlanta in 1996.We often see cross-country bikes on a four year development cycle and launched right ahead of the Olympics so that racers who are on the hunt for one of those elusive Olympic medals are on the latest and greatest technology that gives them the best chance at victory.Cross-country bikes have always been known to be lightweight, but in recent years they’ve had to get much more capable as World Cup courses have evolved to have more technical features like drops, rock gardens and tricky descents along with brutally steep climbs.Two bikes that were launched with the 2024 Paris Olympics in mind that I’ve been spending a lot of time on recently are the Pinarello Dogma XC and the Specialized Epic 8.Now, these two bikes are kind of on polar opposite ends of the spectrum for what we’re seeing with XC bike trends these days, with the Pinarello being more on the conservative side of what we see with geometry and the Specialized pushing the limits of what we’ve seen with cross-country bikes. However, both bikes have a solid chance at winning Olympic gold.The Pinarello will be raced by Tom Pidcock and Pauline Ferrand Prevot, the reigning World Champions who have won two World Cups apiece this season, while the Specialized will be raced by Victor Korezky, Christopher Blevins, and Haley Batten - all of whom have won World Cups this year as well.Let’s dive into what makes each bike unique and how they compare out on the trail.New on this version is a SWAT storage compartment in the downtube. It’s worth noting that the new Specialized also doesn’t use the Specialized BRAIN like the previous model did, opting for Flight Attendant instead on this S-Works model.That means that last time around at the Olympics in Tokyo, Tom Pidcock won on an unbranded frame.Anyways, Pinarello couldn’t have Tom racing on another brand’s bike and so he forced their hand to design a new mountain bike. Which they did so in record time, apparently it took them about four months to get this bike race ready for Tom Pidcock and Pauline Ferrand Prevot. And race ready it was, with Tom Pidcock winning the Nove Mesto World Cup in his first race on the bike and both riders winning the World Championships on the bike.Pidock’s main design request was that the bike be stiff and Pinarello have done some interesting things with this in mind, thus making it easier for him to swap back and forth between this bike and his road bike.It also uses a flex pivot suspension design, but the bike overall is on the more conservative side of things compared to the Specialized, with 90mm of rear travel and a 100mm fork. Apparently this is the only configuration that Tom Pidcock rides the bike in. Although for the production model, they have made it possible to swap in a 100mm rear shock and a 110mm fork.That’s paired with a 67.5-degree head tube angle. However, the reach on the size medium is actually quite long at 455mm. There’s 74.45 degree seat tube angle on the size medium which almost matches that of the Specialized.Now let’s get into what you really want to know, how do these two bikes compare?Let’s start with a relatively straightforward comparison - weight. I’ve known cross-country riders to do all sorts of wild things to make their bikes lighter (read: removing bolts - dangerous!) so this is a big one for weight weenies.The claimed weight for the medium Specialized S-Works frame + shock is 1795g while the Pinarello is 1750g for the frame plus 252g for the shock so 2000 grams total.A couple of things that weigh 200 grams to give you context are: a cup of sugar, four cinnamon pop tarts, 40 nickels or 80 pennies. Anyways, obviously those aren’t things you’d want to strap to your bike during a race, so for this - the Specialized wins the point.However, there’s one consideration here that Pinarello brought up during a conversation I had with them for the Pinkbike Podcast, and that’s that Tom Pidcock’s primary goal for this bike was stiffness.Lightness came second to stiffness on Tom Pidcock’s list of priorities. To create a bike stiff enough that it doesn’t turn into a noodle under Tom Pidcock’s power, Pinarello says they had to use a bit more carbon fiber.While the Specialized definitely doesn’t fall into that noodle category by any means, the point goes to the Pinarello if you’re looking for a bike that is just about as stiff as they get.Now, how does that stiffness translate to the descents? Well, as you’d imagine, the Pinarello is not the most comfortable of bikes to descend on.While the Pinarello actually feels incredible on smoother, lower angle sections of track, the reality is that it’s just more frightening to ride on technical, steep descents and it requires a lot more effort and concentration to get down the hill.That’s partly due to that stiffness, but also due to the geometry and that steeper headtube angle. You’re looking at 67.5 on the Pinarello vs 65.9 on the Specialized - that’s over 1.5 degrees steeper. The Specialized just puts you in a much better position for descending.Another huge factor is the 120mm of travel on the Specialized front and rear, that just takes the edge off a bit more and gives you a bit more leeway before things go sideways, without making it feel inefficient on that low angle terrain.The 90mm of rear suspension on the Pinarello is designed to take the edge off rough terrain, but not much beyond that.I definitely found myself losing traction more often on the descents on the Pinarello, and just skidding the short 425mm rear end around corners instead of being able to keep traction the entire way through.Races aren’t usually won on the descents, but they can absolutely be lost, and so if modern cross-country tracks make you nervous - you’ll want the Specialized Epic on your side.Now, let’s get into how these two bikes climb, keeping in mind that the climbs are generally where we see the big winning moves being made in cross-country races.Both bikes put you in an aggressive pedaling position that encourages hard pedaling, but the Pinarello is extra aggressive. Both bikes have proprietary handlebars made by the manufacturers which accentuate their aggressive positions, but the Specialized is definitely a bit more upright and comfortable.As for handling, the Pinarello feels more twitchy and excitable than the Specialized Epic 8 when you try to wind your way through tight sections of trail or choose a specific line and is more direct in its steering with its steeper head tube angle and short rear end. The Epic 8 feels calmer in comparison, but I suppose slightly less direct. In tight switchbacks, the Pinarello takes the point.Like I mentioned before, the Pinarello is very stiff, which does feel great when you stand up and push on the pedals. And that’s not just because of the frame layup, the suspension curve on the rear shock has also been designed to deliver a very firm first portion of the travel.The Specialized has Flight Attendant though, which works really well on this cross-country bike and delivers that locked out feeling you want when you’re pushing down on the pedals. I didn’t notice that the Specialized felt like it was moving too much into its travel, despite having more, and there is slightly more traction when things get steep and you get tired on the climbs.Both bikes come with steer blocks, but while I never noticed the Specialized one, there were a couple of occasions on slow speed corners where I couldn’t make as tight a corner as I wanted to on the Pinarello. It has an internal stopper at 60° to avoid the frame being damaged by the fork or the handlebars, which seems a bit excessive to me. The Specialized one feels much more natural and is removable if you’d rather risk having your handlebars collide with your frame if you crash.This point is probably the hardest one to figure out who to award to since both bikes climb really, really well. The Pinarello feels very efficient and aggressive and typically “XC” and is undoubtedly a fast race and so I want to award the point to it, but the Specialized is just easier to ride and has more traction and feels more comfortable if you aren’t pushing Tom Pidcock’s watts and require a ridiculously stiff frame and aggressive front end.Normally, we’d cover the components in detail during a head to head, but since Tom Pidcock and PFP won’t actually be riding Fox suspension on the Dogma XC at the Olympics and the Specialized athletes are free to change up what RockShox and SRAM components they use for each race, those details aren’t that relevant here.If you’re looking at buying one of these bikes yourself - well, you’d better get used to charging batteries if you get the Specialized since it comes with half a dozen of them, and you’ll be “lucky” enough to get a really fun lockout lever on the Dogma XC and a Fox 32 with bits cut out of the arch to save weight.Should we compare value on these two purebred race bikes?The Pinarello Dogma XC will set you back $13,000 USD, although models do start at $7,900. As for the Specialized Epic 8, it’s a cool $14,500, with models starting at $7000. A frame from either brand is $6000 but with the Specialized bike, you get a fork and a rear shock, while the Pinarello just comes with the rear shock.So two eye-wateringly expensive bikes, but it sounds like the Specialized gets the point for that slightly lower entry price point and a fork on the frameset.There are definitely pros and cons to taking a more conservative approach to cross-country bike design versus choosing a bike with more progressive geometry.The steeper head tube angle and short rear end on the Pinarello mean it turns on a dime and feels incredibly responsive on tight sections of trail. But, when things point downhill, those things hamper the bike’s performance, and its 90mm of rear travel means that overall - climbing and descending - you just have less traction.With longer travel cross-country bikes, there’s definitely a bit of a weight penalty, and with modern geometry on cross-country bikes, there’s a fine line between keeping the bike capable on the descents, without making it feel sluggish and overly long and unwieldy on the climbs.In conclusion, the Specialized Epic is the bike that I would choose if I were to head out to race tomorrow and it’s probably the bike that most riders will want to ride, but it’s awesome to see the dedication to Tom Pidcock and PFP from Pinarello and if those two riders continue their trajectory this season, there’s no doubt they’ll be able to win on this bike.Of course, they’ll be up against the likes of Nino Schurter who will be looking for a fourth Olympic medal and reigning Olympic champion Jolanda Neff. Other top bikes include the Scott Spark, Trek Supercaliber, Thomus Lightrider, Canyon Lux, Cannondale Scalpel, and Ibis Exie. So, some pretty tough competition.I for one, can’t wait to see which rider, and which bike, can put it all together when it counts most in Paris. Put your best guesses in the comments below.