Video: Specialized Returns to the EWS with Kevin Miquel, Charles Murray & More

Apr 6, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Despite a sprinkling of clues over social media, Specialized has been able to keep most of the details around its new enduro team under wraps, until now. Kevin Miquel (FRA), Charles Murray (NZL), Sofia Wiedenroth (GER) and Francescu-Maria Camoin (FRA) will make up the squad and you can get all the details on the new set up below:

Press Release: Specialized

It’s been a while! There have been a few rumors about a Specialized Enduro Team (thanks Loic!) and we are stoked to tell you that the rumors are true, and we’re back racing in the EWS and E-EWS in 2021.

We are proud to introduce Specialized Enduro team riders: Kevin Miquel (FRA), Charles Murray (NZL), Sofia Wiedenroth (GER) and Francescu-Maria Camoin (FRA).

bigquotesI am very proud of the team that we have put together for 2021 and beyond. You may have noticed our absence from the EWS over the last few seasons, but we took some time to learn from our previous experiences and we are ready to return with an exciting team. We realized that it is important to be present in traditional enduro events, but we are also extremely pleased to be present at e-bike events moving forward. Turbo is a very exciting category for Specialized and we look forward to racing the Turbo Levo in the E-EWS and other e-bike events. When it came to selecting the riders, it was a very natural fit. We are constantly looking for new talent and I believe that this team has potential to grow together. There is a good dynamic in the team with various nationalities and the banter started the minute we got together at the team camp in Finale Ligure. Now it is time to have some fun and win some races Benno Willeit, MTB Program Manager

Photos: Seb Schieck

Francescu-Maria Camoin has been aboard Specialized bikes for a few years and is an all-round nice guy and a super talent. Cecce, as he is known to his friends will take part in EWS races aboard the S-Works Enduro and switch out to the Turbo Levo for the E-EWS rounds.

If one Frenchie was not enough, we added another. Kevin Miquel has basically done it all, XCO, road, BMX, before ultimately settling on Enduro. Kevin made a big impression on the EWS scene in 2019 when he finished in 3rd place overall. We are stoked to have Kevin on the team and ride some cool bikes in great locations together.

bigquotesNew bike, new team mates, new staff. Everything new is exciting. I can’t wait for the first races all togetherKevin Miquel


With a proven track record in the enduro scene, Specialized appointed Mathieu Durand as team manager. Durand achieved success alongside Kevin Miquel in 2019, finishing 3rd overall in the EWS.

bigquotesManaging a Specialized team is probably the opportunity of a lifetime. We built this project from the core with myself, team mechanic Michel Gonnet and Kevin Miquel. We have a great relationship and together we have achieved some incredible accomplishments. Adding Sofia, Charlie and Cecce will allow us to fight for great results all year long and in various different disciplines including Enduro, E-bike Enduro and XCO, XC and maybe even some gravel races. This is going to be challenging, but I love racing and I want to work to get the best results in every event we participate. Our aim is to achieve results on the racecourse, but also create content that is relevant for our sponsors and the fans. Working with Specialized is something extraordinary. The support provided by the brand is unlike any other and I am confident that each person at Specialized will assist us in achieving our goals. We can’t wait to represent Specialized and race proudly!Mathieu Durnad

Charles Murray is a 25 year old Kiwi that goes by the nickname of Chazmaz. Charlie consistently finished in the top 10 at EWS races which put him on our radar. The former skier turned mountain biker is very passionate about his local community and enjoys trail building and community coaching during the off-season.

bigquotesI am very excited to get going and traveling with my teammates. The opportunity to race different disciplines is a highlight for me.Charles Murray

McGazzaFest 2021

Sofia Wiedenroth is an all-round rider that can basically do anything. She has been riding bikes for more than 18 years and has won 5 x German XCO titles. Sofia has been sharpening her bike handling skills on the EWS circuit for the last few years, so keep an eye out for Sofia at the EWS races and you might even see her name pop up at a few gravel events.

bigquotesOhhh I am so looking forward to this season with a complete new constellation of team members, staff and sponsors. Everything is so new and exciting. After the first training camp the vibes in the team where already so good that I really look forward for the first races to happen.Sofia Wiedenroth


The Specialized Enduro team is supported by SRAM, Rockshox, Roval, Renthal, Cushcore, 100%, LOOK, Supacaz, Retül and Motorex.

Posted In:
Videos Racing Rumours Riding Videos Specialized Charlie Murray Kevin Miquel Enduro Racing


7 Comments

  • 3 0
 Was hoping Katy Winton was going to be on this team... though that would have taken the air out of the sales on her series she's putting out currently.
  • 6 1
 Where’s Cody Kelly
  • 2 0
 My first thought as well.
  • 4 1
 I wonder if he’s on a “specialized US enduro team” and not traveling to the EWS international races? BME season is right around the corner
  • 2 0
 He seems to have his own private program, similar to what he did with Alchemy? Probably just kept what he had going last year. I would assume he is doing a mix of US stuff and some EWS instead of just an EWS schedule. But thats just my best guess.
  • 1 0
 I said nearly the same except there was an F bomb in there lol, need caffeine.
  • 1 0
 All I am waiting for is whether they will ride the Stumpjumper at least once.

