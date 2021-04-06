Video: Specialized Returns to the EWS with Kevin Miquel, Charles Murray & More

I am very proud of the team that we have put together for 2021 and beyond. You may have noticed our absence from the EWS over the last few seasons, but we took some time to learn from our previous experiences and we are ready to return with an exciting team. We realized that it is important to be present in traditional enduro events, but we are also extremely pleased to be present at e-bike events moving forward. Turbo is a very exciting category for Specialized and we look forward to racing the Turbo Levo in the E-EWS and other e-bike events. When it came to selecting the riders, it was a very natural fit. We are constantly looking for new talent and I believe that this team has potential to grow together. There is a good dynamic in the team with various nationalities and the banter started the minute we got together at the team camp in Finale Ligure. Now it is time to have some fun and win some races — Benno Willeit, MTB Program Manager