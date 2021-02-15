Video: Specialized Status Aluminum Frame with High-End Suspension - Review

The Status was originally a budget-minded downhill bike from Specialized designed to give riders all the travel but less of the price tag compared to the more expensive Demo platform. Looking back, it made a lot of sense, but the aluminum bike was retired a few years ago. Now, the Status is back, once again as a budget-minded bike with a relatively low price tag. But this time it comes with either 140mm or 160mm of travel, a 27.5" and 29" mullet wheel set-up, and a reasonable-sounding $2,600 USD sticker price.



But not the one I've been riding. While we requested the stock Status, opening the box revealed a dream-worthy parts spec hung off the bike's aluminum frame, including Lyrik Ultimate and Super Deluxe Ultimate fork and shock, a set of carbon fiber wheels from Roval shod with Specialized's impressive new tires, and Code RSC stoppers.

Status Details



• Travel: 160mm / 160mm

• Wheel size: 27.5" / 29"

• Head angle: 63.2-degrees (low)

• Seat tube angle: 76-degrees

• Reach: 487mm (S4)

• Chainstay length: 426mm

• Sizes: S1, S2, S3, S4 (tested), S5

• Weight: 33lb 1oz (as pictured)

• Price: $2,600 USD (certainly not as pictured)

• www.statusmtb.bike

• Travel: 160mm / 160mm• Wheel size: 27.5" / 29"• Head angle: 63.2-degrees (low)• Seat tube angle: 76-degrees• Reach: 487mm (S4)• Chainstay length: 426mm• Sizes: S1, S2, S3, S4 (tested), S5• Weight: 33lb 1oz (as pictured)• Price: $2,600 USD (certainly not as pictured)

The production-spec Status costs $2,600 USD, but this ain't it. Instead, Specialized sent us a custom version equipped with a host of high-end suspension and components. A Status frame, Fox DPX2 Performance shock, and headset will cost you just $999 USD.

Frame Details

There's a ton of mud clearance at the back of the Status. Cables go in small entry ports at the bottom of the frame and pop out through larger ports at the headtube.

The Status' Horst Link suspension layout delivers 160mm of travel.

Suspension Design

A Horst link suspension layout is generally known to provide exactly those things, but the extra pivots add a bit of weight while also offering more active suspension performance compared to the single-pivot, linkage-driven system used on the latest Stumpjumper and Epic platforms. Different horses for different courses, ya know?



The bike's 160mm of travel comes via a shock with 60mm of stroke, and that's compressed by a burly looking rocker link and clevis that also hides a geometry adjustment feature. Back out the rearward shock bolt and you'll find a set of split steel hardware bits that you can rotate, lifting the bottom bracket by a notable 9mm and steepening the front-end by a much less noticeable half-degree. Will you use this feature, or just set it to the slacker of the two settings and forget it even exists? Let me know in the comments.

Rotating the shock mount hardware provides a half-degree of head angle and 9mm bottom bracket height adjustment.

Geometry

The mullet-wheeled Status loves every and any type of corner.

Climbing

Our custom build arrived with carbon rims from Roval. The Deity cockpit and Code RSC brakes were trouble-free.

Descending

The bike's angles, mixed wheel size, and impressive suspension provide a boatload of confidence, but I found most of that being used to ride more like a hooligan than someone concerned with downhill Strava times. It'll go fast, sure, but that never seemed to be my mindset when on the Status. Instead, the bike seemed to tell me to try that jump again, or maybe how that last corner would have been more fun if I had been dragging my inside foot.



When things are really rough and choppy, there are bikes with similar amounts of travel that seem to be more composed, which probably comes back to the Status' relatively short rear-end. It's in the corners, and especially the ones that don't have a berm to make you look half decent, is where the Status really comes into its own. The bike has an uncanny ability to not only stay stuck to the ground at impressive lean angles but also devour quick, back-to-back corners remarkably well. And no, at no point did the S4 size ever feel too long or unwieldy.



Something about the Status - likely that short rear-end - allows it to change direction like a Tic-Tac UFO playing gravity-defying games against our antique fighter jets. Being able to corner well is ninety-percent of riding in my mind, so the Status' otherworldly speed through the curves is noteworthy.



It would have made sense to review the stock bike, of course, as that's what's representative of what you'll find in your local shop (if you're lucky), but we've also been banging on and on about how we want to see brands use high-end suspension on their more affordable aluminum frames. News flash: that carbon frame isn’t doing much for you, but quality suspension and geometry will certainly help. Which is exactly what this custom-built Status happens to be.And here's another thing to keep in mind: Specialized wants just $999 USD for the frame, shock, and headset, making the Status a standout option if riders want a new frame with more contemporary geometry to hang their fancy parts on.The aluminum Status frame is pretty simple compared to their pricier carbon fiber options; there's no downtube storage for you to hide your mid-ride bag of candy in, no tube-in-tube internal cable routing, and only basic frame protection and sound deadening. But while those are all handy things, they're not required for a bike to be ready for prime time. Room for a water bottle is, however, and the Status ticks that box with space for a large-sized bottle inside the front triangle.Cable routing is internal, with small entry ports at the bottom of the frame and large ports covered with removable hatches up at the headtube. There's also a threaded bottom bracket with a set of ISCG 05 tabs around it, as well as a massive amount of mud clearance at the rear-end.Specialized has been making a ton of effort over the last few years to make quiet bikes, with all sorts of bumpy rubber pads and protection covering their frames. The Status doesn't get that level of treatment; it does come with a basic but thick pad on the chainstay, but zero protection on the downtube and elsewhere. One other thing to point out - the frame appears to be impressively stout, and especially the burly aluminum linkage.While Specialized's shorter-travel bikes have recently moved away from using a Horst Link suspension layout, the new Status sticks with the time-proven design. How come? While their trail bikes need to think about weight and efficiency, the Status is more about rough terrain, big impacts, and finding traction when you need it most.On the geo front, the Status' head angle sits at a laid back 63.2-degrees in the relaxed setting, with the bottom bracket at 338mm off the deck. Rotate the rearward shock hardware, however, and it steepens to 63.7-degrees and adds 9mm to the bottom bracket height. All five sizes get the same compact 426mm chainstays and 76-degree seat angle.Specialized is using their ‘S-Sizing’ for the Status, just like on some of their other aggressive platforms, and that means that all sizes have relatively short seat tubes so you can just look at the reach and wheelbase number - it's 400mm long on the smallest S1 size and 440mm on the S4 that I've been riding. In other words, the seat tube length doesn’t lock you into a specific size. I’m 5’10” and the S4 has a 487mm reach, but that stubby 426mm rear-end keeps the bike from ever feeling like an oil tanker. The reach numbers start as short as 417mm for the S1 and go up to 512mm for the S5. The S4 also gets a 1,264mm wheelbase.Alright, let's just say it: the Status isn't about getting you to the top of the mountain in any sort of speedy or super-efficient manner. It wasn't designed to do that, it doesn't do that, and that's just fine. But what it does very well is simply let you pedal up all the things you need to pedal up without feeling like a massive burden or have you questioning if it's even worth the effort. It's a 33lb enduro-ish bike that feels exactly like that on the trail, and while it's probably not a good idea to be in a rush up the hill when you're aboard the Status, it'll do what you ask of it.Speaking of rushing, just don't. Instead, the active suspension (hit that pedal-assist switch on smooth climbs) and the Status' vibe all say, ''And if there's some tech between you and that top, the big Specialized will handle it surprisingly well. The wide, sticky tires provide all the grip you'll ever want, and the short rear-end lets you take the 'aim and squirt' approach to most tricky sections. Weave the front of the bike around all the obstacles, then let the back crawl up and over those wet roots.We're mostly here to come back down the mountain, aren't we? Of course, and that's the reason why the Status exists in the first place. It also took about three minutes of riding to realize that the Specialized is more about fun than fast. Yes, of course, anything with 160mm of travel and these angles can be ridden fast as hell down the roughest and steepest of trails, but the Status doesn't give you the impression that it's all about speed and only about speed. Instead, it's also about fun.There are no surprises when it comes to the bike's suspension, with the high-end Lyrik fork and Super Deluxe Ultimate shock doing all the things they need to do without a single issue. I'm always impressed with how supple and active RockShox are able to make their forks, and the latest Charger damper inside of it provides all the control and adjustments you'll ever need. Same goes for the other end, too, with full-travel being used when it should be and not when it shouldn't, and with plenty of scope for tuning.