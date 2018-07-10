VIDEOS

Video: Specialized's Epic EVO Release Video Is Cheeseball & Great

Jul 10, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

bigquotesTake a look around our office and you'll see plenty Epics—most of them wearing dropper posts, wider tires and bars, and slightly longer forks. That's because the Epics that we're Frankensteining are not only fast off the start line, they're even better suited to masochistically long rides, multi-day stage races, and fast backcountry missions.

At some point, we looked around and said to ourselves, “We should offer this bike, right out of the box, right?” And so we did. The new Epic EVO has a fork with 120mm of travel, a dropper post, wider bars, and meatier tires—just the way you like it.Specialized

Mentions: @Specialized


2 Comments

  • + 6
 Specialized is a soulless animal, having fun is not possible, fake news.
  • + 2
 Enjoyed that more than Ratboy tripping balls in the forest. Cheesy, but fun.

