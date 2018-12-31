VIDEOS

Video: Specialized's Farewell to Kate Courtney

Dec 31, 2018
by I Am Specialized  

Time flies when you’re having fun and the last 5 years with Kate have been no exception.

MENTIONS: @Specialized


15 Comments

  • + 4
 How could spez executives let go of a young world champion?
  • + 1
 It seems like they’d give her a blank check
  • + 1
 I would assume that it was already agreed upon before the final race of the year.
  • + 4
 Isn't that what we're hearing now??
  • + 3
 Fast Life just got a bit less interesting
  • + 1
 So now where? I’m sure she demands a fairly large salary given her World Champs gold, consistent results, young age, marketability, etc.
  • + 2
 Scott? Hoping Copeland is with her, they seem like a good team.
  • + 1
 @blast-off: I hope so too. It may be like John Hall and Aaron Gwin, they might travel together.
  • + 2
 Is this news Intense ?
  • + 1
 My "mugs of beer" emoji translated to 4 question marks, WTH?
  • + 1
 XC Trek dream team with Jolanda and Emily ? =)
  • + 1
 As cool as that would be, I highly doubt that would happen as Trek has already announced the changes to their female team.
  • + 2
 Trek already has a women dream team with jolanda neff, emily batty, ellen nobles and evie richards .... no more needed
  • - 1
 why do we not hear news about her going to another team on PB??? XC now is also exciting...
  • + 1
 Most pro contracts expire today at midnight. I'm sure they'll be at least a few rider/team announcements tomorrow...unless PB is too hungover to post them. Cheers to all ????

