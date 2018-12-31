Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Video: Specialized's Farewell to Kate Courtney
Dec 31, 2018
I Am Specialized
Time flies when you’re having fun and the last 5 years with Kate have been no exception.
@Specialized
15 Comments
+ 4
almacigatrailrider
(44 mins ago)
How could spez executives let go of a young world champion?
[Reply]
+ 1
meathooker
(36 mins ago)
It seems like they’d give her a blank check
[Reply]
+ 1
neologisticzand
(11 mins ago)
I would assume that it was already agreed upon before the final race of the year.
[Reply]
+ 4
meathooker
(51 mins ago)
Isn't that what we're hearing now??
[Reply]
+ 3
kev-bike
(28 mins ago)
Fast Life just got a bit less interesting
[Reply]
+ 1
COnovicerider
(30 mins ago)
So now where? I’m sure she demands a fairly large salary given her World Champs gold, consistent results, young age, marketability, etc.
[Reply]
+ 2
blast-off
(19 mins ago)
Scott? Hoping Copeland is with her, they seem like a good team.
[Reply]
+ 1
neologisticzand
(7 mins ago)
@blast-off
: I hope so too. It may be like John Hall and Aaron Gwin, they might travel together.
[Reply]
+ 2
AinsleyTrimix
(15 mins ago)
Is this news Intense ?
[Reply]
+ 1
Captain-Ron
(18 mins ago)
My "mugs of beer" emoji translated to 4 question marks, WTH?
[Reply]
+ 1
evildos
(23 mins ago)
XC Trek dream team with Jolanda and Emily ? =)
[Reply]
+ 1
neologisticzand
(6 mins ago)
As cool as that would be, I highly doubt that would happen as Trek has already announced the changes to their female team.
[Reply]
+ 2
clemson
(5 mins ago)
Trek already has a women dream team with jolanda neff, emily batty, ellen nobles and evie richards .... no more needed
[Reply]
- 1
devydonn
(1 hours ago)
why do we not hear news about her going to another team on PB??? XC now is also exciting...
[Reply]
+ 1
Captain-Ron
(20 mins ago)
Most pro contracts expire today at midnight. I'm sure they'll be at least a few rider/team announcements tomorrow...unless PB is too hungover to post them. Cheers to all ????
[Reply]
