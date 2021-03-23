Pinkbike.com
Specialized's Turbo Levo Launch Video Has Aliens & E-Bikes
Mar 23, 2021
by
I Am Specialized
The unbelievable power to ride more trails.
More information:
bit.ly/unbelievable-levo
Posted In:
eMTB
Videos
Press Releases
Specialized
Specialized Turbo Levo
atourgates
(43 mins ago)
Yes.
Here's my thesis: brands are stories.
I mean, sure, there are differences between bikes. But pretty much any $6K+ bike you're going to buy today is going to be a great bike. And unless your Levy, you're probably only ever riding one or two of them.
So we pick the bikes we buy, at least in part, because of stories.
We like Transition because they're a company made up of rippers from Bellingham. Or Guerilla Gravity because they handmake their frames in Colorado. Or Santa Cruz because they were our dream bikes when we were kids. Or Yeti because we filled 3 extra cavities this month and gosh darn it we deserve something special.
But what's Specialized's story? Big boring bike brand? Corporate takeovers of independent dealers? Being like 5-years late to the "Modern MTB Geometry" party?
So, they're fighting that story. On two fronts. Frist, (and most importantly) by releasing objectively great bikes at really competitive price points. Second, with marketing that reminds us that they're not just boring suits in a corporate office somewhere.
They want to have fun. To poke a little fun at themselves. To give us the opportunity to believe that Specialized isn't just a boring-old bike brand with a huge dealer network. That they're people who make fun bikes, and have fun, and isn't that what we're all after?
EDIT: This was supposed to be a reply to
@kcy4130
who asked if this kind of marketing actually works - but I somehow messed it up.
[Reply]
12
10
nskerb
(33 mins ago)
Dude I am not going to read this entire comment
[Reply]
2
0
GumptionZA
(21 mins ago)
@nskerb
: spez r gud @ marketing?
[Reply]
2
0
joemorris83
(19 mins ago)
I read it.
[Reply]
15
1
Fisherd
(1 hours ago)
You know these things are going to be as available as hanging out with actual aliens...
[Reply]
10
2
ronan29
(50 mins ago)
Beginners watching this video and buying one of those E-Things will be disappointed once they realize that the motor does not help in the descents...
[Reply]
7
0
Boych12
(58 mins ago)
New guy!!!
[Reply]
9
3
sixfour2
(57 mins ago)
Can't believe I wasted 30 seconds watching that
[Reply]
6
0
anderd23
(52 mins ago)
Video almost makes me think the bike could be worth $15k..
[Reply]
1
0
Jamminator
(1 mins ago)
$15k with proprietary battery pack...so in five years when the battery is toast, you'll be cracking it apart to solder in new cells.
[Reply]
4
0
shift9ears
(51 mins ago)
Coast Gravity Park for the night filming?
[Reply]
4
0
DBone95
(32 mins ago)
Straight to the comments...
[Reply]
1
0
klerric
(8 mins ago)
I do think they are trying too hard with this video....in terms of behaviour change or to adopt a nudge technique to make me think i need this bike in my life, it did not quite hit the mark. keep it real i say....
[Reply]
4
1
alpinecycles
(1 hours ago)
would love to throw my leg over one for the day
[Reply]
3
0
Backdoor
(32 mins ago)
Didn't open the video with The Sword, so, nah.
[Reply]
3
0
TranquiYanqui
(1 hours ago)
in before sticker shock
[Reply]
3
0
kennyloggedins
(1 hours ago)
Wow. Marketing eh!
[Reply]
2
0
Adambanton
(46 mins ago)
I love bikes and aliens. You lost me 45 secs in though.
[Reply]
2
0
klerric
(57 mins ago)
should call it the ET
[Reply]
1
0
Osolis82
(32 mins ago)
I’m pretty sure Ive seen this episode of X-files before.
[Reply]
1
0
mcozzy
(22 mins ago)
Sweet. My debit card is twitching just watching this.
[Reply]
1
0
Garpen
(8 mins ago)
Sorry, I'm on credit for this one ... 15 K?
[Reply]
1
1
johnblaze
(41 mins ago)
i want my 2:15mins of my life back thats all i could handle....
[Reply]
2
1
vekac
(25 mins ago)
no riding in the vid?
[Reply]
1
1
pk71
(26 mins ago)
poor us .....
[Reply]
5
8
kcy4130
(56 mins ago)
Does this type of marketing work on anyone? Give me a commencal or one up shredit over this nonsense.
[Reply]
16
3
HB208
(55 mins ago)
There are a million shredits out there, so props to Specialized for doing something different.
[Reply]
3
1
Peally
(51 mins ago)
I personally think this stuff is dumb as hell, but it's different and that gets eyeballs which is the whole point I suppose. It's hard to make unique advertisements for products that barely change appearance or function every single year. This doesn't make me want to run out to buy one any more than a shredit does, so I'm probably not the target audience.
[Reply]
1
2
kcy4130
(23 mins ago)
@HB208
: This is pretty much the same "trying to be different/weird" thing they went for with the evo edit last year. The one with riders made up to look like octogenarians. I'm just saying, their goal was to make me want to buy a specialized, and this edit had the exact opposite effect on me at least.
[Reply]
2
0
HB208
(20 mins ago)
@kcy4130
: I thought the Stumpy Evo one was kinda funny. Does a shredit make you buy a bike? Honestly, reviews are the best marketing IMO.
[Reply]
