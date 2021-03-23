Specialized's Turbo Levo Launch Video Has Aliens & E-Bikes

Mar 23, 2021
by I Am Specialized  

The unbelievable power to ride more trails.


More information: bit.ly/unbelievable-levo

Posted In:
eMTB Videos Press Releases Specialized Specialized Turbo Levo


30 Comments

  • 30 2
 Yes.

Here's my thesis: brands are stories.

I mean, sure, there are differences between bikes. But pretty much any $6K+ bike you're going to buy today is going to be a great bike. And unless your Levy, you're probably only ever riding one or two of them.

So we pick the bikes we buy, at least in part, because of stories.

We like Transition because they're a company made up of rippers from Bellingham. Or Guerilla Gravity because they handmake their frames in Colorado. Or Santa Cruz because they were our dream bikes when we were kids. Or Yeti because we filled 3 extra cavities this month and gosh darn it we deserve something special.

But what's Specialized's story? Big boring bike brand? Corporate takeovers of independent dealers? Being like 5-years late to the "Modern MTB Geometry" party?

So, they're fighting that story. On two fronts. Frist, (and most importantly) by releasing objectively great bikes at really competitive price points. Second, with marketing that reminds us that they're not just boring suits in a corporate office somewhere.

They want to have fun. To poke a little fun at themselves. To give us the opportunity to believe that Specialized isn't just a boring-old bike brand with a huge dealer network. That they're people who make fun bikes, and have fun, and isn't that what we're all after?

EDIT: This was supposed to be a reply to @kcy4130 who asked if this kind of marketing actually works - but I somehow messed it up.
  • 12 10
 Dude I am not going to read this entire comment
  • 2 0
 @nskerb: spez r gud @ marketing?
  • 2 0
 I read it.
  • 15 1
 You know these things are going to be as available as hanging out with actual aliens...
  • 10 2
 Beginners watching this video and buying one of those E-Things will be disappointed once they realize that the motor does not help in the descents...
  • 7 0
 New guy!!!
  • 9 3
 Can't believe I wasted 30 seconds watching that
  • 6 0
 Video almost makes me think the bike could be worth $15k..
  • 1 0
 $15k with proprietary battery pack...so in five years when the battery is toast, you'll be cracking it apart to solder in new cells.
  • 4 0
 Coast Gravity Park for the night filming?
  • 4 0
 Straight to the comments...
  • 1 0
 I do think they are trying too hard with this video....in terms of behaviour change or to adopt a nudge technique to make me think i need this bike in my life, it did not quite hit the mark. keep it real i say....
  • 4 1
 would love to throw my leg over one for the day
  • 3 0
 Didn't open the video with The Sword, so, nah.
  • 3 0
 in before sticker shock
  • 3 0
 Wow. Marketing eh!
  • 2 0
 I love bikes and aliens. You lost me 45 secs in though.
  • 2 0
 should call it the ET
  • 1 0
 I’m pretty sure Ive seen this episode of X-files before.
  • 1 0
 Sweet. My debit card is twitching just watching this.
  • 1 0
 Sorry, I'm on credit for this one ... 15 K?
  • 1 1
 i want my 2:15mins of my life back thats all i could handle....
  • 2 1
 no riding in the vid?
  • 1 1
 poor us .....
  • 5 8
 Does this type of marketing work on anyone? Give me a commencal or one up shredit over this nonsense.
  • 16 3
 There are a million shredits out there, so props to Specialized for doing something different.
  • 3 1
 I personally think this stuff is dumb as hell, but it's different and that gets eyeballs which is the whole point I suppose. It's hard to make unique advertisements for products that barely change appearance or function every single year. This doesn't make me want to run out to buy one any more than a shredit does, so I'm probably not the target audience.
  • 1 2
 @HB208: This is pretty much the same "trying to be different/weird" thing they went for with the evo edit last year. The one with riders made up to look like octogenarians. I'm just saying, their goal was to make me want to buy a specialized, and this edit had the exact opposite effect on me at least.
  • 2 0
 @kcy4130: I thought the Stumpy Evo one was kinda funny. Does a shredit make you buy a bike? Honestly, reviews are the best marketing IMO.

