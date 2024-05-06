Video: Spectacular Racing in Fort William - Story Of The Race with Ben Cathro

May 6, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  

Racing is BACK! Enjoy the soothing tones of Ben Cathro as we kick off the 2024 season coverage, stay tuned for more.

Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals avatar

Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,109 articles
14 Comments
  • 8 1
 Pretty incomplete story of the race if you ask me... Big names missing finals? Bruni finally doing Bruni things on this track. The whole skinsuit thing put to bed by Vali motoring on the motorway?
  • 6 0
 He's just hyping up the juniors. You know, the future of the sport.
  • 6 0
 Electric suspension is better then a skinsuit
  • 4 0
 This is a great video but I feel like the title is a bit misleading. This is heavily focused on the juniors, which is great, and I always love hearing Ben Cathro's analysis. Maybe there's a part 2 coming to talk about elite?
  • 3 1
 Solid video. Have to admit not paying much attention to the juniors, will look otherwise now! Crazy pace by the younger folks.
  • 10 7
 It’s the greatest sport. Coverage was great, well worth the $10.
  • 6 1
 Generally good coverage. That zoomed out drone on the top section was terrible. Commentary could use a bit more life, the guys seemed sleepy in the booth.
  • 11 1
 Agreed! Great racing, great coverage, great commentary. We all miss Rob Warner of course but he works for Redbull so we all need to get over it at some point. He wasn't wronged here. Also some other positives, semis being shit canned moving forward apparently, juniors getting solid coverage, camera coverage on track is the best its ever been with ultra clear resolution, Gwinn/Tahnee/Nicole in the both was great. It was easy to watch in the US with a max subscription. Of course you will still have folks crying here in the comments and downvoting you for being positive. Many of which probably didn't even watch the race because they already decided beforehand that it would be garbage. Or they couldn't justify buying 2 less $7 IPAS a month to be able to afford to pay for it. Bring on the downvotes.
  • 4 1
 @CamNeelyCantWheelie: Nothing is perfect...RedBull wasn't either.
  • 1 0
 @wolftwenty1: I mean, have you ever tasted the stuff? At least they aren't trying to make money selling it, they'd get nowhere.
  • 3 2
 @wolftwenty1: Zoomed out, grainy drone footage from hundreds of meters away where the rider occupies 8 grey pixels in the 1080p image is unacceptable. Everyone missed Minnaar's first crash because of that stupid drone. The long camera that kept getting blocked by the gondola and hillside was money though.
  • 3 1
 @CamNeelyCantWheelie: I think you may be remembering Redbulls coverage through rose colored glasses and were also being lulled by Rob Warners sweet sweet pipes. The Redbull camera coverage was quite shit. They had maybe 1 minute of actual on track coverage at any given race. Way more cameras on track yesterday than in the past. It wasn't perfect but it was better. They went back and replayed Minnaars crash. I thought the ariel footage was cool for perspective and the insane pace of the rider but i agree they used it too much.
  • 1 0
 @CamNeelyCantWheelie: Drone footage vs. NO COVERAGE of that whole split when it was RB. But I get it...that doesn't fit your narrative...rob warner, WBD bad...Cedric, etc...
  • 2 0
 @Struggleteam: Yeah true, more camera is good way to make Fort William coverage interesting! It used to be the most boring track to watch imo! Just hope a broadcast for the semis now







