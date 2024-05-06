Watch
Learn
Velo
BikeReg
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register
New User
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
Fantasy
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Fantasy League DH
Travel
Places
Trailforks
Places Directory
Shop
More
Travel
Forums
Blogs
Photos
Videos
Directory
Trailforks
Video: Spectacular Racing in Fort William - Story Of The Race with Ben Cathro
May 6, 2024
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Add to Favorites
14 Comments
Racing is BACK! Enjoy the soothing tones of Ben Cathro as we kick off the 2024 season coverage, stay tuned for more.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
DH Racing
Inside The Tape
Pinkbike Originals
World Cup DH
Ben Cathro
Fort William World Cup Dh 2024
Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals
Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,109 articles
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024
145012 views
Semi-Final Results from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024
103292 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024
81435 views
Bike Check: Greg Minnaar's Norco Prototype DH Bike at Fort William World Cup
46826 views
Extra Tech Randoms: Fort William DH World Cup 2024
45699 views
More Tech Randoms - Fort William World Cup 2024
45026 views
Timed Training Results: Fort William DH World Cup 2024
43696 views
Review: Zerode G3 - A Belt Driven, Gearbox Equipped DH Bike
43283 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup
14 Comments
Score
Time
8
1
jpcars10s
(3 hours ago)
Pretty incomplete story of the race if you ask me... Big names missing finals? Bruni finally doing Bruni things on this track. The whole skinsuit thing put to bed by Vali motoring on the motorway?
[Reply]
6
0
Struggleteam
(2 hours ago)
He's just hyping up the juniors. You know, the future of the sport.
[Reply]
6
0
You2
FL
(2 hours ago)
Electric suspension is better then a skinsuit
[Reply]
4
0
angoleiroc
(33 mins ago)
This is a great video but I feel like the title is a bit misleading. This is heavily focused on the juniors, which is great, and I always love hearing Ben Cathro's analysis. Maybe there's a part 2 coming to talk about elite?
[Reply]
3
1
iian
FL
(2 hours ago)
Solid video. Have to admit not paying much attention to the juniors, will look otherwise now! Crazy pace by the younger folks.
[Reply]
10
7
wolftwenty1
FL
(2 hours ago)
It’s the greatest sport. Coverage was great, well worth the $10.
[Reply]
6
1
CamNeelyCantWheelie
(2 hours ago)
Generally good coverage. That zoomed out drone on the top section was terrible. Commentary could use a bit more life, the guys seemed sleepy in the booth.
[Reply]
11
1
Struggleteam
(2 hours ago)
Agreed! Great racing, great coverage, great commentary. We all miss Rob Warner of course but he works for Redbull so we all need to get over it at some point. He wasn't wronged here. Also some other positives, semis being shit canned moving forward apparently, juniors getting solid coverage, camera coverage on track is the best its ever been with ultra clear resolution, Gwinn/Tahnee/Nicole in the both was great. It was easy to watch in the US with a max subscription. Of course you will still have folks crying here in the comments and downvoting you for being positive. Many of which probably didn't even watch the race because they already decided beforehand that it would be garbage. Or they couldn't justify buying 2 less $7 IPAS a month to be able to afford to pay for it. Bring on the downvotes.
[Reply]
4
1
wolftwenty1
FL
(1 hours ago)
@CamNeelyCantWheelie
: Nothing is perfect...RedBull wasn't either.
[Reply]
1
0
Maxcommencemal
FL
(1 hours ago)
@wolftwenty1
: I mean, have you ever tasted the stuff? At least they aren't trying to make money selling it, they'd get nowhere.
[Reply]
3
2
CamNeelyCantWheelie
(52 mins ago)
@wolftwenty1
: Zoomed out, grainy drone footage from hundreds of meters away where the rider occupies 8 grey pixels in the 1080p image is unacceptable. Everyone missed Minnaar's first crash because of that stupid drone. The long camera that kept getting blocked by the gondola and hillside was money though.
[Reply]
3
1
Struggleteam
(42 mins ago)
@CamNeelyCantWheelie
: I think you may be remembering Redbulls coverage through rose colored glasses and were also being lulled by Rob Warners sweet sweet pipes. The Redbull camera coverage was quite shit. They had maybe 1 minute of actual on track coverage at any given race. Way more cameras on track yesterday than in the past. It wasn't perfect but it was better. They went back and replayed Minnaars crash. I thought the ariel footage was cool for perspective and the insane pace of the rider but i agree they used it too much.
[Reply]
1
0
wolftwenty1
FL
(30 mins ago)
@CamNeelyCantWheelie
: Drone footage vs. NO COVERAGE of that whole split when it was RB. But I get it...that doesn't fit your narrative...rob warner, WBD bad...Cedric, etc...
[Reply]
2
0
Clem-mk
FL
(7 mins ago)
@Struggleteam
: Yeah true, more camera is good way to make Fort William coverage interesting! It used to be the most boring track to watch imo! Just hope a broadcast for the semis now
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story
Product
Photos
Videos
Privacy Request
Manage Cookie Preferences
RSS
Pinkbike RSS
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Pinkbike Instagram
Newsletter Signup
Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.028310
Mobile Version of Website