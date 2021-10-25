Video: Spectator & Rider Collide in Canary Islands Race

Warning: Graphic content
A video has emerged showing a rider and a spectator colliding at the finish line of a race on El Hierro in the Canary Islands.
The crash happened at the Cicloturista Condaca Salmor event on Saturday at around 2:45pm in the town of Frontera. The video shows spectators moving around the road to get a better view of the approaching riders but one woman moves too late and walks straight into the path of an oncoming rider. Finish line barriers are in place but most spectators appear to be in front of them and encroaching on the road. The video of the crash has been circulating on local WhatsApp groups and Reddit and was shared over the weekend by CanarianWeekly
.
Emergency services have reported that the cyclist suffered a moderate head injury and was taken to a local hospital for routine observation, while the woman is reported to be in a ‘serious condition’ and has been transferred to Tenerife (a separate island in the Canaries) due to the severity of her injuries.
A statement from the emergency services said, “An injured cyclist in El Hierro has been taken to hospital following a collision with another person.
“The information we received was that the cyclist had run over another person during a sporting event. The cyclist appeared from a first evaluation to be suffering from non-serious head injuries.
“The woman who had been knocked over was treated at the scene by medical services covering the event.
"A police investigation into the incident is underway.”
We hope both parties make a full recovery from their injuries and that this serves as a lesson to other races that courses should be adequately marshalled and taped to prevent more shocking incidents like this in the future.
Risk assessment, do we need barriers for restraint? Nah nobody would be stupid enough to walk across the track, ok we won’t bother then………er whoops!!
