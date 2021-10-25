Video: Spectator & Rider Collide in Canary Islands Race

Oct 25, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
Warning: Graphic content


A video has emerged showing a rider and a spectator colliding at the finish line of a race on El Hierro in the Canary Islands.

The crash happened at the Cicloturista Condaca Salmor event on Saturday at around 2:45pm in the town of Frontera. The video shows spectators moving around the road to get a better view of the approaching riders but one woman moves too late and walks straight into the path of an oncoming rider. Finish line barriers are in place but most spectators appear to be in front of them and encroaching on the road. The video of the crash has been circulating on local WhatsApp groups and Reddit and was shared over the weekend by CanarianWeekly.

Emergency services have reported that the cyclist suffered a moderate head injury and was taken to a local hospital for routine observation, while the woman is reported to be in a ‘serious condition’ and has been transferred to Tenerife (a separate island in the Canaries) due to the severity of her injuries.

A statement from the emergency services said, “An injured cyclist in El Hierro has been taken to hospital following a collision with another person.

“The information we received was that the cyclist had run over another person during a sporting event. The cyclist appeared from a first evaluation to be suffering from non-serious head injuries.

“The woman who had been knocked over was treated at the scene by medical services covering the event.

"A police investigation into the incident is underway.”

We hope both parties make a full recovery from their injuries and that this serves as a lesson to other races that courses should be adequately marshalled and taped to prevent more shocking incidents like this in the future.

37 Comments

  • 19 0
 Did she spot her Opi on the other side of the road?
  • 19 0
 Infuriating to watch
  • 14 0
 EDIT: We hope both parties make a full recovery from their injuries and that this serves as a lesson to other stupid spectators that there is not enough marshals and tape in the world to prevent all of them to cause more shocking incidents like this in the future.
  • 1 0
 As unpopular as this may be the general public need protection from themselves, from the first second of the video you can tell it is an accident waiting to happen, the blame lies with the organisers for not providing adequate safety barriers for participants and spectators, simple as that.

Risk assessment, do we need barriers for restraint? Nah nobody would be stupid enough to walk across the track, ok we won’t bother then………er whoops!!
  • 16 0
 POW right in the kisser
  • 12 0
 Dude looked like he was having the race of his life. Wonder if they gave him an honorary win?
  • 10 0
 How can someone be that stupid??? Even if she was blind, she'd be able to hear that person coming.
  • 7 1
 Seems like a good new Red Bull event. A race where you may or may not get body checked by very self aware spectators. Hopefully it doesn’t just turn into a slope style event thou.
  • 9 0
 She was hunting pokemon
  • 4 0
 She found Machamp.
  • 6 0
 Even my 4 year old knows to look both ways when crossing the street....
  • 4 0
 cellphones. Tragic.
  • 1 0
 The weird thing is it seems she looks in the riders general direction when crossing so she should have spotted him, atleast in peripheral vision, but yeah, the camerangle can be decieving so i maybe i'm wrong
  • 8 1
 finish her!
  • 1 0
 Morons are everywhere. The father of a family friend recently ended up with multiple broken vertebrae after he crashed in a triathlon. Another competitor had stopped in the middle of the course just after a blind bend. At the time the father had been doing approximately 50kph. His GoPro footage was absolutely chilling to watch. He couldn’t have done anything to avoid colliding with the window licker. There was nothing to indicate anyone was stopped, and there was a LOT of space off the course/racing line for the other bloke to assess his mechanical issue. We’re all just grateful that the victim isn’t going to be in a wheelchair for life.
  • 1 0
 didnt something similar happen to Damian Oton and a photographer a few years back? if i remember correctly he could have had a good chance of winning the overall if it hadnt happened
  • 5 1
 Fuck yes
  • 2 0
 That was head-to-head contact...clueless lady is going to feel that for years.
  • 2 0
 Personal foul, unnecessary roughness, with targeting, on the spectating team. This is their first personal foul of the race. 15 yards from the spot of the foul, automatic 1st place
  • 1 0
 whatever the equivalent charge is there for aggrevated assault is, that's what she should be charged with. complete fuckwit....
  • 1 0
 Many people do this, just acting their wary behaviour. Once their "luck" goes out they are taken out, be it a bike rider or a lorry.
  • 1 0
 Is it just me or did that look intentional? Maybe it's just a weird angle, but she appears to be looking in his direction while she walks out. Like she was trying to get hit.
  • 3 0
 You can't fix stupid.
  • 3 0
 Darwin got robbed!
  • 1 0
 Meatcrayon. I really hope both of them get away without any permanent damage, that was hard to watch.
  • 4 2
 Does this really warrant an article on the homepage??
  • 3 0
 Yes because I would not have seen it otherwise.
  • 2 0
 Ouch
  • 2 0
 What a moron...
  • 1 0
 A special release “Friday Fails” video coming this week….
  • 3 0
 This one belongs in Metal Mondays.
  • 1 0
 Very tough way to learn a very simple lesson...
  • 1 0
 Reminds me of the game Frogger
  • 8 11
 I’m all for awareness but feel like someone should ask… is this really MTB news Pinkbike? Feels a lot like rubbernecking for clicks at the expense of both parties. If the spectator is in serious condition I’m not sure it’s appropriate to share a clip of the incident. Especially if things get worse.
  • 2 0
 Now there's a list I want to see: 5 times spectators got KO'd for getting in the way.
  • 1 0
 Thinning the herd, one dumbass at a time.
  • 1 0
 about 125 years too late for the suffragette cause

