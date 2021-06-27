Video: Spectator Causes Massive Pileup on Stage 1 of the Tour De France

Several riders sustained injuries at the Tour De France following a massive pileup caused by a spectator at the side of the road.
With around 47km to go on the first stage of the Tour De France, many riders in the peloton were taken out in a massive crash after a spectator's sign stuck out into the road and hit a rider. The crash from hitting the sign quickly took multiple riders down causing most of the peloton to come to a halt. Several riders have sustained injuries from the crash and may not be continuing with the rest of the competition.
The ASO is now looking to file a complaint against the spectator according to reports. Tour deputy director Pierre-Yves Thouault said: "We are filing a complaint against this lady who behaved very badly,
“Let us ensure that the show that has been offered to us is not marred by unacceptable behavior on the part of a tiny minority of the spectators”Ouest-France
has reported the spectator left the scene after the incident and remains unidentified.
You can find out more about the crash and the injured riders
on Cycling Tips
.
24 Comments
*looks nervously at the CF MTB in the corner*
Sad.
Thanks for the opportunity for the MTB Lilliputians to throw spears at Gulliver the roady.
Post a Comment