Video: Spectator Causes Massive Pileup on Stage 1 of the Tour De France

Jun 27, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

Several riders sustained injuries at the Tour De France following a massive pileup caused by a spectator at the side of the road.

With around 47km to go on the first stage of the Tour De France, many riders in the peloton were taken out in a massive crash after a spectator's sign stuck out into the road and hit a rider. The crash from hitting the sign quickly took multiple riders down causing most of the peloton to come to a halt. Several riders have sustained injuries from the crash and may not be continuing with the rest of the competition.

The ASO is now looking to file a complaint against the spectator according to reports. Tour deputy director Pierre-Yves Thouault said: "We are filing a complaint against this lady who behaved very badly,

“Let us ensure that the show that has been offered to us is not marred by unacceptable behavior on the part of a tiny minority of the spectators”

Ouest-France has reported the spectator left the scene after the incident and remains unidentified.

You can find out more about the crash and the injured riders on Cycling Tips.

Posted In:
Videos Tour De France


24 Comments

  • 17 0
 One of the dumbest things i have ever seen. I bet she is one of those people who f*cks up twenty different things a day by not concentrating on what she is doing, but just says "i am clumsy." No, you're not, you're a f*cking idiot.
  • 9 0
 Marc Soler after the second crash completed the stage with fractures in both elbows
  • 7 2
 Road racers are properly hard
  • 2 1
 Or it’s the roids @boozed:
  • 4 0
 @boozed: and so are the roads that they generally hit...
  • 1 1
 @enduroNZ: ...which is probably more likely. It's the tour de france after all.
  • 1 1
 @BenTheSwabian: nah, you mean the EWS…
  • 10 0
 Post crash they asked for the sign to be autographed by all who crashed.
  • 1 0
 Hilarious
  • 8 0
 Cardboard 20, Carbon Fibre 0.

*looks nervously at the CF MTB in the corner*
  • 3 0
 Gut wrenching! The spectator should be punished with criminal fines and the UCI needs to do better
  • 1 0
 What exactly should the UCI do here? Set up barricades along 4.000 kms of road?
  • 1 0
 Umm...that really shouldn't have knocked him over. I guess there is a downside to trying to be the lightest thing out there.
  • 3 0
 Sacre bleu!
  • 2 0
 Come on grandad granny! What a fool.
  • 1 0
 21 riders injured in two major crashes, insane MVDP not on the injury list
  • 2 0
 Fucking pricks and their eternal desire to have social media fame.
  • 1 0
 So that’s the only thing road racing-related that makes it on this site?
Sad.
  • 1 0
 Good for a giggle though
  • 1 0
 The French do it better! (Spectators causing crashes, that is).
  • 1 4
 Par for the course, unfortunately. Lowest common denominator of cycling disciplines. That said, Armstrong's greatest stage win (yeah I know, but those were the TDF's most exciting years in my lifetime, drugs or not) was after he got snagged by a spectator and fell off during a climb, before getting up and destroying everyone. The resulting injuries are terrible for those affected, but having lost interest in the TDF many moons ago, this is the only kind of thing that will get my attention. It's like crashes in F1, you're grateful for something actually happening.
Thanks for the opportunity for the MTB Lilliputians to throw spears at Gulliver the roady.
  • 1 0
 It reminds me the 2019 Mountain Of Hell. Great memories !
  • 1 0
 Damn thes attentionwhores smiling for instagram
Post a Comment



