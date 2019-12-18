Video: Speed & Flow with Eliott Lapôtre in 'Breathe'

We started this project back at the beginning of this year. The idea was to produce an edit with pace, jumps and lots of flow. After the winter we were ready. Well, that’s what we thought... Spring came, the digging and shaping work too. We started with a blank page. After many hours, many days and weeks, the track was reborn from the ashes.Finally, it’s time to shoot with Edgar!We wanted to make an edit in our mountains. We are very attached to this place that we’re proud to call home. You can say what you want, Les Vosges is a really great place for us. Life moves fast but we live in a great world. We just wanted to take a breath and appreciate what we enjoy doing. We believe passion is the best way to live a full life.Of course, this movie is inspired by Life Cycles, the voice, the song, just a wink to this beautiful film.Of course, this edit was inspired by the movie Life Cycles; the voice, the song etc. It’s just a nod to this beautiful film. And thanks to COMMENCAL and Vee Tire Co, a great combo to ride in les Vosges.Thank you to those who helped us to create this great projectEliott Lapotre and Edgar Hans