TV
Beta
VeloNews
Peloton
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Speed & Style on a Wales Road Trip with the Cannondale Waves Crew
Nov 17, 2021
by
Sarah Moore
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Speed and style abound as the Cannondale Waves Crew take a road trip across Wales.
Posted In:
Videos
Cannondale
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
First Look: Lal Bikes' Supre Drivetrain Splits The Derailleur In Half Before It Happens On the Trail
182283 views
Why Shorter Cranks Are Better (According To Science)
72519 views
Guerilla Gravity Showroom Stripped of Bikes After HQ Break In
43578 views
Video: Gee Atherton Shares Recovery Update after the Biggest Crash of his Career
36149 views
Round Up: Wet Weather Setup Tricks from EWS & World Cup Racing
35030 views
The Matchup: 2021 Trek Slash or Fuel EX? - All-Mountain Bike vs Trail Bike
34721 views
Check Out: New Tubeless Valves, Angle Headsets, Flat Pedal Shoes, & Fancy Pants
34388 views
Video: YouTube Engineer Creates Homemade Chainless Drive Bicycle
32755 views
1 Comment
Score
Time
Who Faved
2
0
notoutsideceo
(25 mins ago)
Great video but I didn't see a single Lefty!?!?!
Be safe be well,
Incognito Robin
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007505
Mobile Version of Website
1 Comment
Be safe be well,
Incognito Robin
Post a Comment