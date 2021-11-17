Video: Speed & Style on a Wales Road Trip with the Cannondale Waves Crew

Nov 17, 2021
by Sarah Moore  

Speed and style abound as the Cannondale Waves Crew take a road trip across Wales.

Posted In:
Videos Cannondale


1 Comment

  • 2 0
 Great video but I didn't see a single Lefty!?!?!

Be safe be well,
Incognito Robin

